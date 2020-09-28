BELTON — Bell County Commissioners decided Monday morning not to re-implement a burn ban after Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt recommended against the measure.
Mahlstedt said he did not recommend a burn ban despite strong wind gusts Monday. Winds are expected to lessen later Monday, he said.
Bell County is still not within what is considered abnormally dry conditions according to the Texas Water Development Board.
The county removed the burn ban Sept. 14 after local rains and cooler temperatures lessened the area’s drought conditions.