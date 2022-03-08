Yeraldine Garcia, a sophomore at Temple High School, wanted to work on vehicles since she was young — a skill that she has since developed during her enrollment in the Automotive Tech program on campus.
“I got interested because my dad has a tire shop and I grew up around that environment,” she said. “I wanted to learn more about it and be able to have conversations with him about it.”
Now, Garcia will be among the five female representatives from Temple High School that will participate in the SkillsUSA state competition on Friday, March 18, in Corpus Christi.
Although Temple High School will have 10 total representatives, Garcia, Priscilla Bailon, Angela De La Fuente, Nyla Medina and Aliza Mojica mark the largest number of female students to represent the campus’ Automotive Tech program at state.
During the SkillsUSA regional competition last February, students were tasked with either rebuilding an alternator for diesel trucks or rebuilding a turbocharger.
“There weren’t many girls in the program, and I wanted to show that we can do it, too,” Bailon, a fellow sophomore, said. “It feels like we’ve accomplished something that not many girls do and hopefully that is encouraging to others.”
Joshua Koontz, an Automotive Tech instructor, emphasized how this achievement is the perfect display of drive and confidence.
“I think it … shows equality,” he said. “Having that many females involved in the program and excelling to this level is not something that is often seen and that makes it really exciting.”
Programs offered — including Automotive Tech, Manufacturing and Construction Arts — in the Temple Career and Technical Education Department have recently seen an increasing number of females enrolled in historically male-dominated fields, according to Temple ISD.
“When I first started, I didn’t think I would be around this many females,” Mojica, another sophomore, said. “But it has been great to see it grow and we all support each other. It has been great to have so many other females to communicate with.”
Despite intentions to further pursue a career in Automotive Tech via college, Mojica will already have a head start thanks to Temple ISD’s partnerships with Don Ringler Auto Group, Johnson Brothers Ford, and SWG Automotive and Performance.
“I will come out of this program with certifications that would let me go on to work for a dealership or shop,” Mojica said. “This has been an amazing program and I would recommend it to anybody.”
Her classmates echoed that sentiment.
“I would tell people to have that boost, that hope and that faith, and go with it,” Bailon said. “Get yourself into stuff and just do it — whether it’s field trips or projects or whatever you want to try.”