BELTON — The number of tax appraisal protests this year nearly doubled, with Bell County seeing a total of 19,053 protests compared to the 10,707 last year.
Billy White, chief appraiser for the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County, told the Commissioners Court on Monday the number of protests in 2020 broke previous records. White talked to the commissioners about how the appraisal process went this past year and what changes were being made going forward.
White said the county added about $3.3 billion, or 12.46 percent, in valuations this past year, and expects there is still some room to go before values in the county meet market values.
“We added quite a bit of value this last year compared to what we added the year before,” White said. “Not that my goal is to add value, my goal is to be accurate. But when we are being accurate and getting things more in line with where they should have been, obviously we are going to increase values, considering what the market has been doing the last couple of years.”
White said the appraisal district had several problems this year related to the pandemic and the need to move protests online.
A major problem was the district’s outdated phone lines, which White said he knew many of the commissioners heard about at the time.
White said the district’s old phone lines had trouble handling the level of calls received this year, leading to many not even coming through.
“That was because our phone system was well out of date when I got here and it really hit a head when we couldn’t have people walk in the door,” White said. “We did upgrade it right in the middle of that, and all of a sudden our phone system got a lot better. We were on an old copper line system where they couldn’t take so many calls, and they couldn’t even get through.”
This decision, White said, was due to a lack of time this year and caused the number of protests of this type to skyrocket compared to last year. The district saw 3,575 protests due to this decision this year versus the 681 protests related to it last year.
White said the county is currently seeing a 30-year low in the amount of housing stock available.
This lack of housing stock means the demand and the value of homes in the county has continued to go up over this time.
“I know everyone likes to say it is that guy from Williamson County who came in and wants to raise everyone’s values and make us like Williamson County. But you can see right before I got here that the months of inventory, which I think is a really good indicator about what is going on the housing market, has just been dropping,” he said. “Rightly so, we followed the market, and of course, (when) we follow the market and raise values, the protests come up.”
White said that despite housing stock dropping, so far this year he has not seen as many new homes being built.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson said that while numbers on new homes might seem low for this year, he expects a housing boom.
“Your data might just be on the front end of this huge spike that I think we are about to have with a lot of new houses sitting on the ground,” Whitson said. “A lot of subdivisions have been platted and all those lots have been selling as quickly as they can plat them. I don’t know too many lots that are available on the ground right now.”
While told commissioners the district was evaluated by the Texas Comptroller’s office this year, with the state agency finding the district has been doing everything that is required of them.
“Our methods and systems were reviewed by the Comptroller, and they grade us every other year just like the property value study,” White said. “We already passed that for this year, so it says we are doing everything we are supposed to do and required by law. Every question they asked us we passed 100 percent.”
Whitson said he knew many in the community had some distrust and confusion about the appraisal process, and he wanted to find a way to help educate residents.
“I think there is a lot of distrust in our appraisal district just because tax appraisals went up,” Whitson said. “To know that the state has reviewed our county appraisal, and it has passed all the things across the board that they say needs to pass, it seems we need to let people know about that so they don’t think we have some problem in the appraisal district.”
Temple resident Stephen Hudson, 55, told the Telegram in June he felt residents needed to do their homework on the appraisals if they didn’t want to get “ripped off.”
Hudson said the appraisal on his home rose by $54,180 — to $318,680 — in one year before he went in to protest the increase. It took Hudson just 20 minutes to protest the changes and get the appraisal for 2020 lowered by $29,481.
“I looked for houses for sale that were comparable to my square footage and then went into the Bell County CAD system and pulled those property’s valuations,” Hudson said. “And they were marked considerably lower than mine.”
While Hudson was frustrated with his valuation, he emphasized the courteous and professional nature of the district, something White said 95 percent of those protesting responded with as well.
White said one thing residents might notice this coming year on their valuations is the removal of an estimated taxes for properties. He said for some years, such as 2020 with cities lowering taxes, the estimates were not even accurate.
This element of the notices was allowed to be removed following Texas Senate Bill 2, passed in 2019.
“That is one thing that Senate Bill 2 said that is not required on there anymore is the tax assessments. It is one thing tax appraisal districts have been wanting to have off the notices since they have had it on there, because we want people to come in and talk about their value, not about their taxes. But we will have that truth in taxation website out there were they can go and estimate their taxes.”
The tax appraisal district plans to resume a video series it was making before the start of the pandemic to help explain elements of the appraisal process to residents.
White said something the district might do is make a video on the auditing process by the state of the appraisal district so residents don’t think there are problems with the system.
Other things the district is working on for the coming year includes a new homeowner’s guide to be given to title companies to educate them about the district and working to improve the protesting process.
White said that while many values did go up last year, he already is expecting that next year will see some increase in valuations as well for residential properties.
“I don’t think that the residential value is going to be as steep as this last year,” White said. “But I do think that we are looking at another 5 to 15 percent increase, somewhere in that range. But it will probably end up around 10 percent by the time we finish looking at houses.”