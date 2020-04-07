Third-degree felony stalking was the charge Tuesday against Temple resident Francisco Genaro Leal Jr.
Leal, 19, was in the Bell County Jail, also held on a motion to revoke his probation, jail records showed. No bond was set by press time.
Hays County Deputy Stephen A. Traeger, department spokesman, told the Telegram in email the case is active. All Traeger could confirm is it is a Hays County case that relates to a former dating relationship.
Woman reportedly robbed at knife point
An unknown white male covered in tattoos on Friday reportedly robbed a woman of her cellphone at knife point, Temple Police Department spokesman Chris Christoff said.
The victim said Monday the robbery happened near the 1200 block of South 17th and South 19th streets.
The suspect reportedly left in a gray 4-door compact car with tinted windows, Christoff said.
Storage units damaged
Temple Police officers went Monday to the 1100 block of West Avenue G and talked to a person who said four storage units had been damaged since Friday.
The units were damaged, but no signs of burglary were found. The amount of damage was estimated to be between $2,000 and $4,000, according to Christoff.