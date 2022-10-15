Several dozen vehicles were burned Saturday when a fire ignited at the Robinson Family Farm.
Thick black smoke filled the area at about 1 p.m. as the blaze burned at the farm, 2651 Bob White Road.
Multiple agencies responded the fire, including those from Temple, Little River-Academy, Troy, Rogers, Salado, Holland, Belton and Bartlett, according to social media posts.
Some cars were able to be moved but many were damaged or destroyed. No injuries were reported.
“We first want to thank all of our staff, first responders and customers who did everything they could to help us handle the situation we faced with the fire in our parking lot today,” Robinson Family Farm said in a Facebook post Saturday evening. “We are so thankful to report that no one was harmed & that is of the most importance to us.”
The farm will be closed Sunday and plans to reopen next weekend.
“We have also added an additional weekend to our season for everyone to be able to experience The Robinson Family Farm fall tradition,” the farm’s post said. “Thank you all for (your) patience as we recover from this & we can’t wait to make more fall memories with you soon!”
The farm requested that motorists who left their car the farm to contact them at familyfarm@gmail.com so they can provide updates.
Kelsie Smalley posted that people ran from the farm towards the parking lot when the blaze started.
“I started panicking at this point because I could tell (the fire) wasn’t very far from where we were parked,” she said in a Facebook post.
She said she picked up her child and sprinted towards her vehicle since the fire was close.
“At this point we can hear the loud popping of multiple cars being on fire and the black smoke started to cover everywhere around us,” she said. “It was the scariest thing seeing people sprinting to their cars with their kids and babies and everyone panicking trying to leave the farm.”
“The scariest part was how fast it progressed…. If we would have been there 20 minutes earlier and parked on the other side things could have been so different!,” Smalley said.
Temple Fire & Rescue Santos Soto said Saturday that the fire started outside of Temple city limits so the Rogers Fire Department is leading the investigation.
Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt will also help investigate the incident.
Bell County remains under a burn ban because of little rain and intensifying drought conditions. Mahlstedt said earlier this week that drought conditions in the county worsened again even as some factors improved.
Grass fires in the county rose from 33 last week to 36 this week, he said.