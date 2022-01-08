If anything, cool weather and a London-like fog invigorated about 225 contestants Saturday afternoon in the ninth annual Arches Resolution Run at Pepper Creek Trail.
“No one seems concerned about the weather,” said Kiara Nowlin, Temple’s interim communications and public relations coordinator. “The city of Temple yearly hosts the Arches for community members that want to start their year with activities and wellness, and this really gives them an opportunity to do so.”
Arches Footcare in Temple sponsored the 5K-10K event, she said, assisted by Parks and Recreation Department, Temple Fire and Rescue and the Marketing Department.
Heinz Reichl, owner of Arches, said it’s called the Resolution Run because every year people make New Year’s resolutions.
“This is geared to first-time joggers,” he said. “You can run, you can walk. We have a big number of repeat runners.”
All race proceeds go to the city, he said. Runners may designate a portion of the entry fee to a local charity, which for the past four years has been the Un-Included Club.
Arches specializes in shoes and orthotics, which are prefabricated and custom arch supports, he said.
“We fit the shoes and give you an evaluation,” he said.
Reichl is a certified pedorthist, he said, and can adapt footwear to an individual’s needs.
ProFitRaceTiming.Com set up the 5K and 10K start and finish line and timed the runners. There were awards for the overall top male and female runner, and for the top three finishers in each age group.
Klay Kuban, 33, of Temple finished second in the 5K run, with an unofficial time of 20:50.
“I’ve run this one about four years in a row,” he said. “The weather was very nice today, a little wet, but pretty good running weather.”
He makes all the Temple 5K runs, he said and plans to run a 10K in the spring. He usually runs four or five times a week.
“I’ve never been a runner growing up,” he said. “As an adult, I’ve enjoyed it. You can measure how well you’re doing.”
Matthew Montgomery, 25, of Belton came in third, with an unofficial time of 21:20.
“I’ve been running a lot lately,” he said. “It feels good, coming and going fast.”
He’s more of a cyclist than a runner, he said.
“I ride my bike 100-200 miles a week,” he said. “It’s just kind of interesting to see how that translates to running.”
Rita McBain of Killeen, the first female to finish the 5K, said her time was about 22:52. She wasn’t sure if that was a personal record.
“I run a couple of times a week,” she said, “but I mostly lift weights.”
She plans to compete in the Centex Race Series this month in Copperas Cove.
“They do one to two races a month,” she said. “I will probably run in all of them.”
Finishing behind her in the race was her husband, Daniel, who had their 3-year-old twins, Jackson and Genesis, in a stroller.
“It never gets any easier,” he said. “They just get heavier.”