A second armed robbery was reported Wednesday in Temple — this time at about 9 p.m. at Dollar General, 2006 N. Third St.
Temple Police officers were told a black male, described as heavyset, came in the store with a gun and demanded money. He stole cash from the register before he fled, police spokesman Cody Weems said.
The male wore a black hoodie, gray sweatpants, a black beanie and black bandana.
The Dollar General robbery was a few blocks south of another armed robbery, which happened at about 2 a.m. Wednesday at the 7-Eleven, 2701 N. Third St. A white male wore a hooded sweatshirt and a black bandana over his face as he went into the store and demanded money.
Police said more information about the robberies will be released as it is available.
If anyone has any information regarding the identity of these individuals, please contact Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500. Information can also be sent to Bell County Crime Stoppers at bellcountycrimestoppers.com, through the P3tips App, or by calling 254-526-TIPS (8477).