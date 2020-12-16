As the countdown to Christmas begins, the Salvation Army in Bell County is seeking community donations to meet its fundraising goal.
The agency’s Red Kettle Campaign — its primary fundraiser — reportedly is behind in raising essential funds to operate year-round programs in Bell County.
“The 2020 bell-ringing season has brought unique challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Lt. David Beckham, commanding officer of the Salvation Army of Bell County, said in a news release. “Fewer people shopping in person at stores resulted in us falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2020 kettle goal of $200,000.”
As of Tuesday, they had raised $124,453.77, Beckham said, “and are praying the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance. They often come to us at times of crisis when they have nowhere else to turn.”
Salvation Army bell-ringers will continue to solicit donations outside retail stores through Christmas Eve and the organization is optimistic that with the community’s support it can still reach its fundraising goal, the release said.
“We are so grateful for the ongoing financial support and generosity shown to the Salvation Army. Every dollar helps!” Beckham said. “These contributions stay right here in Bell County and mean that we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill, and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come.”
The agency invites community members to take the Red Kettle Challenge by setting a goal and raising funds online as an individual or as a team.
“It’s not too late to get involved in the Red Kettle Challenge,” Beckham said. “This year has been difficult for many in our community and you can be part of making a difference to ensure the Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long. We need individuals, companies, schools and churches to accept the challenge of having their own online Red Kettle.”
To register for the Red Kettle Challenge, visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/BellCounty. Select “Take The Challenge,” then register your individual or team kettle, set a goal, and get to work promoting it to your co-workers, family and friends, the release said.
Volunteers are also needed for the Red Kettle Campaign. Visit www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, day and time you would like to ring.
For information on the Red Kettle Campaign, Angel Tree, Red Kettle Challenge or any other Salvation Army program, call 254-774-9996 or visit the Temple location at 419 W. Ave. G.