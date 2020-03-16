In order to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19, several local businesses and facilities have temporarily closed their doors.
Belton Senior Activity Center suspended all activities as of Monday. Updates will be posted on beltonseniorcenter.org and on the activity center Facebook page. For meal information, call the senior center at 254-939-1170.
Ralph Wilson Youth Club of Temple will remain closed through Friday. The youth club is working closely with Temple Independent School District and local government agencies in determining the best course of action for resuming operations. Updates will be shared on social media accounts.
All Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas clubhouses and administrative offices will experience closures in response to reports of COVID-19 exposure in the region as well as facility closure responses by regional school districts. Clubhouses and administrative offices will be closed through Friday. Updates will be shared regularly at bgctx.org and on various social media outlets.
The Temple Chamber of Commerce decided Monday to cancel the Public Policy Luncheon scheduled Friday in Temple. The event, which would have featured a State of Fort Hood speech by a commanding general, will be pushed back to May 29.
The Downtown Belton Business Alliance canceled Saturday’s Belton Market Day in order to maintain the safety and well-being of the community. Vendors will have the option of a refund or to have the vendor fee credited toward another 2020 Market Day. The next Market Day is scheduled for April 18. For more information, email downtownbeltontx@gmail.com.
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will not meet for the regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday at Jody’s Family Restaurant because of the coronavirus virus. For more information, contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773.
The Camp Hearne Historic Site in nearby Robertson County will be closed until further notice in order to protect the health of staff volunteers and guests. For updates, call 979-314-7012.
While many other businesses are keeping their doors open, they are making changes to ensure safe and clean facilities, including adding hand sanitizing stations, frequently sanitizing surfaces and encouraging social distancing with staff and customers.