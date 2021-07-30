St. Mary’s Catholic School was recognized for its commitment to academic excellence and the spiritual development of students through the 2021 Private Education Award from LUXlife Magazine.
Renee Morales, St. Mary’s Catholic School’s director of admissions, told the Telegram it felt great for the pre-K through eighth grade campus, 1019 S. Seventh St. in Temple, to be honored. The campus opened in 1897.
“We’re very proud. We’ve been around for such a long time that it feels really nice to be recognized,” she said. “It shows that our teachers are committed to helping our students become the best that they can be to become successful.”
LUXlife Magazine said the recognition was awarded through an inaugural edition of its annual program.
“Education plays a significant role in reducing poverty and promoting tolerance, development and economic growth to communities around the globe, so it seems only proper to acknowledge all who make this vital sector operate adroitly and with proficiency,” LUXlife Magazine posted to its website.
Morales noted how St. Mary’s Catholic School will begin its transition to a “Catholic classical education” this fall.
“Classical education will be phased in over several years, as teachers introduce the methods and content into their classrooms,” Morales said. “In the first year, the focus will be on deeper faith integration, history and language arts.”
However, the transition also is aimed to place an increased focus on age-appropriate methods and original sources.
“Modern education is almost totally based on textbooks,” Morales said. “(With original sources), students will read original sources, not just interpretations through textbooks. For example, rather than reading about the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution, they will read and study the actual documents.”
Morales said enrollment applications for the upcoming school year are still being accepted, and can be made online at bit.ly/3xhFzCe.