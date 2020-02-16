BELTON — The Mother Earth News Fair was doing a land office business at the Bell County Expo Center on Sunday, the final day of the annual event.
Adding to the local attraction on both Saturday and Sunday, the Un-Included Club of Temple presented “Soil and Seeds, Sprouts to Success” on the Kids Treehouse Stage in Garth Arena. Garfield Hawk, who founded the club in 2007, spoke briefly about its beginning.
He noticed a lot of children walking around in the neighborhood after school, he said. He put up a basketball goal for them, and started looking for other activities.
“Something came to me,” he said. “I know it was God. Everybody wants to be included in something. I said, ‘What about being unincluded in the negative things of life?’”
He took the children to the zoo, to art camp, and other places. Someone accused him of being a “free babysitter.”
“I did everything I could,” he said. “I just wanted to help the kids in the neighborhood. Then Miss Doree stepped up.”
In the club’s T-shirt logo, which includes a heart, latch and lock, the latch represents the children’s minds, he said. The lock has no keyhole, he said, so the children will know that nobody has the key to their heart.
Doree Collins, executive director of the Un-Included Club, introduced the day’s program, which portrayed some of the club’s activities. Alicia Evans, one of 15 members of the club’s leadership team, held up a copy of “Marvelous Me” and said it was her favorite book.
Naasir Scott, another club leader, read from the book while Evans turned the pages.
“Only I know all the funny things inside my head,” he read. He ended by saying, “There is one more person — marvelous you!”
Collins then explained how everyone could decorate a small hand mirror, “to show how marvelous you are.”
They took slips of paper labeled with such words as responsible, disciplined, kind, and reliable. Then they pasted them around the edge of the mirror.
“So they can look in their mirror every day, and see how awesome they are,” she said.
Dayla Collins, daughter of Doree and Travis Collins, read the next book: “I’m Not Just a Scribble.”
This involved a dispute between a house and a scribble.
“The fact that I’m different doesn’t make me so bad,” the scribble said.
For the next activity, B.J. Collins, son of Doree and Travis, handed out paper and water colors, and Jalyah Collins, another daughter, gave out prints of eyeballs. Children used these to do creative water coloring.
Jalyah Collins read the last book, “I Can’t Eat This Stuff,” while Doree Collins passed out packets of micro greens.
Doree Collins said the program highlighted the club’s program and mission. The club has afterschool programs 4-6:30 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays at its new building, the Urban Farm, 11 N. Sixth Street. That’s where they grow their micro greens, she said.
In addition to its leadership team, she said, the club is working with about 35 children.