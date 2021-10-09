A Health, Education and Wellness Fair will be held later this month in Temple.
The event — a combined project between the Temple Community Clinic and the 411 House — will be from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 23 at the community clinic, 1905 Curtis B. Elliott Drive in Temple.
Free flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be given. Participants will be provided with a cold/flu season prep bag for adults that include over-the-counter medicine, hygiene kits and hand sanitizer. Goodie bags for kids also will be distributed.
“We will plan for 100 bags,” the organizations said in a news release. “We will encourage attendance with Halloween spirit since it is the week before Halloween.”
The event is sponsored by Altrusa International of Temple, Lions Club International District 2-X3 and the clinic.