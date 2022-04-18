BELTON — A Bell County disaster declaration issued last week following a tornado in the Salado area was extended Monday by the Commissioners Court.
The declaration, which makes way for possible aid to those affected, was approved unanimously by the commissioners. The disaster declaration will stay in place until removed by the county judge or by the Commissioners Court.
Extension of the declaration comes as the county continues to clean up debris along the EF-3 tornado’s path in southern Bell County.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn praised help for cleanup efforts, with assistance from more than 20 local and state organizations as well as volunteers.
“Cleanup efforts have really moved at an extraordinary pace over the last few days and we have been able to reopen the road,” Blackburn said referring to FM 2483, which was partially closed for days after the storm. “Power has been restored to all but 11 properties as of this morning. The 11 properties that we have not restored power to are properties what there is no structure to restore power to.”
Previously more than 638 Bartlett Electric Cooperative customers in the area were without power.
Blackburn said the electric cooperative, along with other utility companies, are currently working to get temporary electric boxes for the 11 homes still without power. He said this would allow these residents to clean up faster.
Blackburn said the county is currently working with property owners to see what help they need so they can coordinate with volunteers and local organizations.
Multiple county officials complimented the response put together by Bob Reinhard, emergency management coordinator for the county, during the meeting.
Commissioner Russell Schneider said both he and Commissioner Bill Schumann have seen many disaster responses during their time with the county.
“Commissioner Schumann and I have gone through other disasters without the leadership that Bob has show this past week,” Schneider said. “He has done a phenomenal job.”
Phone lines created by the county last week remain open, offering help to those affected and a place for volunteers to offer their help. The first line at 254-534-5462 is for those affected by the storm, while the second line at 254-534-2217 is for volunteers.
Successful fundraisers
Online fundraisers through the website GoFundMe continued to see donations pour in over the weekend, with two exceeding their goals.
One fundraiser organized by local Stephen Perez for his sister’s family has now surpassed its goal of raising $80,000. The fundraiser, as of Monday afternoon, had raised $90,100.
His niece, Miriam Rios, a Salado ISD first-grader, remains in critical condition after she was found unconscious and dangling upside down in a tree Tuesday night near where the family’s mobile home off FM 2483 was destroyed. Parents Joel and Vanessa Rios, along with 1-year-old sibling Ezra were thrown into nearby fields before they were rushed to a local hospital. Vanessa Rios suffered a miscarriage from her injuries.
Donations to the family have almost doubled since Friday afternoon, when the fundraiser had only seen $46,105 in donations. Those interested in donating to the family may go to https://bit.ly/3Ofn1wo.
A fundraiser for Victory Baptist Church in Salado also surpassed its goal to raise $20,000 by receiving 47 donations totaling $24,222. Donations may be given at https://bit.ly/3JVozZ0.
Other fundraisers
Funding efforts that remain short of listed goals:
Cedar Valley Baptist Church and cemetery - https://bit.ly/3L262vy
Califano family – https://bit.ly/37lt16d
Prado family - https://bit.ly/3xCoHdl
Fence rebuilding project – https://bit.ly/3xBCK2F
McGregor family – https://bit.ly/3jOxJf5
Villafranco tornado help - https://bit.ly/3OnoFft
Villafranco family – https://bit.ly/3uTiOGU
Victory Church - https://bit.ly/3KU0NxS