Sharon Bell, president of the Contemporaries of the Cultural Activities Center, said the group’s Friday and Saturday garage sale at the center possibly raised about $4,500.
“The money we raised from this will go to the children’s art program,” she said. “We had furniture, some very high-end clothing, jewelry, home décor and craft items.”
The garage sale also was an enticement, she said, “one of the ways to hopefully bring folks into the CAC so they could see the variety of activities and programs, such as music, art exhibits and art education classes for children and adults.”
Relatively new to the area, Bell said she was “amazed at what this facility has to offer a community of our size. A lot of people who live here have never been to the CAC.”
After helping one man make his purchases, she said, he said things were marked so cheaply he felt like he was “stealing” from them. He said some of the items were collectibles, she said.
“What one person finds as trash, another person finds as treasure,” she said.
Jill Mooney, chairman of the garage sale, said it was held in lieu of their annual Spring Sale, which had to be canceled. The Spring Sale is usually the group’s second-biggest fundraiser of the year, she said.
Bell said their biggest fundraiser of the year was their January Gala, which netted $90,000.
Gail Harrington, who has been a Contemporaries member for five years, said she had fun helping women pick out clothing.
“I just kind of pointed out things and they just look awesome,” she said.
She said she also was probably the best customer at the garage sale.
“I bought clothes, purses, knickknacks, things for my great-grandchildren, and a couple of Christmas presents. I just had fun.”
She said she was impressed with the purses she bought.
“They were designer purses, at a fraction of the cost,” she said. “I think we had exquisite clothing. They were all from us. They were all designer. Everything was top of the line.”
Bell said the prices were reasonable, “because we wanted everyone to have an opportunity to buy something nice. A $500 leather jacket sold for $40.”
Unsold items will go to the Sweet Adelines for their garage sale, she said. All clothing will go to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store, she said. The books will go to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.
“We try to help the community in many different ways,” she said.
The Contemporaries has about 100 members, she said.
“Our sole purpose is to raise money for the CAC,” she said. “That’s why we were created 50 years ago.”