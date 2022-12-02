A 19-year-old Belton man was charged with murder Friday in connection with the death of his mother.
Jasper L. James was in custody at the Bell County Jail, records showed. No bond had been set by Friday evening.
“After notifying the family about her death, the Belton Police Department is releasing the name of the 47-year-old woman whose body was found on her property in the 100 block of W. 13th Avenue on Thursday, Dec. 1,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said in a statement. “The woman’s name is Jennifer James.”
Romer said the body of James “showed signs of trauma, including stab wounds.”
The woman’s body was found Thursday afternoon on her property in the 100 block of West 13th Avenue.
Police visited the home about 1 p.m. to conduct a welfare check after receiving a phone call from James’ employer since she did not show up for work.
Jasper James “was at the home when police arrived and was transported to the police department to be interviewed,” Romer said on Thursday.
“There were signs of foul play,” he said.
Jasper James was a defensive lineman who played varsity football at Belton High School, according to a post on the Belton ISD athletic website beltontigerathletics.com. He graduated from the school in 2021.