A Temple man who planned to rob a Salado residence faces a second-degree felony charge for attacking the homeowner with his vehicle.
Caleb Michael Baggerly, 25, remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as a criminal trespass charge, a Class B misdemeanor, and a motion to revoke his probation, records show.
A Bell County grand jury indicted Baggerly on the aggravated assault charge Wednesday.
On May 3, a Salado homeowner reported to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department that she and her partner with outside playing with their dog when an unknown vehicle entered the property and stopped in the driveway.
The woman recognized the driver as Baggerly, someone she’s known for years and lived with at one time.
“The victim noticed that Baggerly was acting strange, was not making any eye contact and sweating profusely,” an arrest affidavit said. “The victim walked around the back of the vehicle towards the driver’s side when she heard a banging coming from the trunk, leading her to believe someone was in the trunk. She yelled out asking Baggerly what he was doing, and he accelerated while she was holding onto the window, causing her to be dragged and her leg to go under the tire. Deputies were able to observe visible injury to her legs and buttocks.”
After the woman let go of the vehicle, she ran to close the property’s gate.
“Baggerly began to spin out in the grass and then accelerated towards the gate, slamming his brakes just before striking the gate,” the affidavit said. “Baggerly then reversed and began to accelerate towards the gate and the victim once again. The victim had to jump out of the way and was nearly struck by the vehicle. Baggerly then fled the scene after ripping the mirror off the vehicle.”
The victim called Baggerly’s sister, who told her “that he was at a nearby gas station and had called her crying that he had messed up and did not know what to do,” the affidavit said.
Deputies went to the gas station but were unable to find him.
“The victim later learned that Baggerly had gone to her residence intending to possibly steal from her,” the affidavit said. “The victim believes that Baggerly was attempting to hurt her as he accelerate the motor vehicle in her direction and almost struck her.”
Assaults on public servants
Two Bell County residents were indicted for attacking public servants, the grand jury decided.
Tatiana Latrice Bolds, 27, of Killeen, was indicted for assaulting a Temple police officer during a disturbance June 15 at the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Temple.
A night employee at the hotel asked that Bolds be criminally trespassed. When Officer Zachary Quick approached Bolds to take her into custody.
“He lost control of Tatiana Bolds’ arm, and she pulled it above her head and struck him on the side of his face, causing pain,” an arrest affidavit said. “Officer Quick would advise that in the struggle to arrest the suspect, officers ended on the ground with the suspect.”
Bolds ended up on top of Officer Quick and “was attempting to bite (him) in the area of his thigh and groin,” the affidavit said.
Officers regained control of Bolds, arrested her and transported her to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, where the hospital staff administered medication to calm her down. The officer was also evaluated by hospital staff and cleared for duty, the affidavit said.
Bolds remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday in lieu of $122,000 in bonds for assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony, unauthorized use of a vehicle, a state jail felony, and criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor, records showed.
Francisco Antonio Garcia, 42, of Temple, was also indicted for assault of a public servant.
Garcia, a recently arrested inmate of the Bell County Jail, became unruly on May 25 by kicking his cell door. When he was transported to another cell, he punched a jailer in the face, causing pain and bodily injury, while swinging and kicking at the jailers, an arrest affidavit said.
The suspect told the jailers he wanted to fight and hurt them. He remained jailed Thursday in lieu of a $100,000 bond for the third-degree felony charge.