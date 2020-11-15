In 1977, construction workers tore down a dilapidated wood-frame building on the east end of the Temple College campus to make way for the Watson Tech building.
Just a ramshackle building. Eyesore in the way of progress. No big deal.
Truth is, that tumbledown shed was the last relic of a remarkable time when World War II enemy combatants taken as prisoners-of-war lived and worked in Bell County.
Last week’s Veterans Day observances throughout Bell County brought special attention to this year, the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Little recognized is Bell County’s role in containing Axis prisoners during the war. When they finally departed, they left a significant reminder of their presence.
About 4,000 German prisoners-of-war were held at North Camp Hood during World War II, among the more than 150,000 men who arrived in the United States after Gen. Erwin Rommel’s Afrika Korps surrendered in April 1943. They were among the 20,000 new POWs who arrived into the U.S. each month during the war.
The United States held 425,000 enemy prisoners in 511 main and branch camps across the nation with Texas having twice as many POW camps as any other state because of the state’s available wide-open spaces and sultry climate.
“The Geneva Convention required that prisoners of war be moved to a climate similar to that where they are captured. Apparently, it was thought that the climate of Texas is similar to that of North Africa,” said Arnold P. Krammer, Texas A&M history professor and author of “When the Afrika Korps Came to Texas” in the Southwestern Historical Quarterly.
So, here they came — soldiers from Germany’s snowy climates captured in the Sahara Desert and sent to the dusty caliche plains of Bell and Coryell counties. Not surprisingly, the prisoners’ biggest complaint was the hot, humid Central Texas summers.
Bell County had been rapidly transformed during the years of World War II with the establishment of Camp Hood in Killeen and McCloskey Army General Hospital in Temple.
Situated on the east side of McCloskey on South 31st were dormitories to house prisoners-of-war, part of a contingent of about 4,000 prisoners-of-war held at North Camp Hood during in Bell County during World War II.
Now the Olin E. Teague Veterans Center, part of the Central Texas Veterans Center, McCloskey at one point was a 1,200-bed military surgical and rehabilitation hospital – a medical city unto itself teeming with patients, medical staff, their families and workers from the community, among them a guard detail of 29 to supervise the POW crews.
Prisoners-of-war were shuttled in and out throughout Bell County. Some were dispatched to work on nearby farms as manual laborers. The Geneva Convention allowed them to work in the community, as long as they were not directly involved in the war effort.
Some POWs on their arrival in Bell County required medical care; they were treated at McCloskey in separate wards. The 1944 annual report from McCloskey indicated 583 POW patients were admitted and 483 were discharged during that year.
Temple College history professor Mary Inus Davis Farrell (1923-2010) who grew up in Temple took a special interest in the prisoners’ time in Bell County and their association with what would later become the college campus.
The Germans were among the more than 150,000 men who arrived in the United States after General Erwin Rommel’s Afrika Korps surrendered in April 1943. About two to three dozen German POW trusties rotated to McCloskey Army Hospital in Temple. Not all of them were German. Italians who had surrendered to U.S. troops in 1943 were also sent to Camp Hood and McCloskey.
“The United States was then taking troop ships to Italy to drop off American soldiers on the coast; so, rather than returning to the states empty or taking on the expense of building POW camps in Europe, they shipped the Italians back to the U.S.,” Farrell discovered.
Other soldiers at the Temple POW camp were apparently captured during the conquest of France and transferred to Temple in October 1944.
Although McCloskey was situated on the far outskirts of Temple at the time, local citizens were nervous about having enemy prisoners close by. “Over time, however, most people grew cautiously optimistic about having a prisoner of war camp in the neighborhood, especially since the camps and their American staffs relied heavily on local carpenters, repairmen, grocers, gasoline stations, florists, and taverns — funneling welcome money into local economies,” Krammer said.
As a young woman, Farrell recalled seeing prisoners associating with local residents. “I never heard of anybody objecting to them working in town,” Farrell said. “But they were tightly restricted to their quarters.”
Their accommodations were considered good compared to what U.S. soldiers experienced in Axis prison camps. The living quarters were similar to soldiers’ barracks on post — modest tarpaper or corrugated sheet-iron buildings with concrete slab floors. In some areas, former Civilian Conservation Corps dorms were disassembled and moved on post or on the hospital campus for POW housing. Prisoners slept on cots and stored their meager gear in footlockers. Potbellied stoves in the center aisle provided modest heat.
Recognizable by their blue denim uniforms with the letters “PW” on their backs, the prisoners worked mostly in menial jobs such a trash collectors and groundskeepers. However, some prisoners remained unrepentant while in U.S. custody and continued to believe that Hitler would be victorious despite news reports to the contrary.
At war’s end at mid-1945, all of Camp Hood’s and McCloskey’s POWs returned to Europe in the spring 1946.
The former maintenance sheds and POW dorm remained when Temple College built a new campus in 1956. Gradually, they were torn down as the campus expanded. The last of the former POW lodges were demolished in 1977 to make way for the Watson Vocational-Technical Building.
The only remaining vestige of the German prisoners’ sojourn in Temple still stands in 2020: The German prisoners built the chapel as a gift to the soldiers recuperating at McCloskey.
Services are still held in the chapel for veterans and their families as well as staff. They also planted an estimated 30,000 permanent shrubs and 1,000 trees.