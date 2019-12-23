GATESVILLE — A 9-year-old girl from a Gatesville house fire died early this morning, Gatesville Fire Chief Billy Vaden told the Telegram.
The girl apparently got disoriented and didn’t escape the fire, but her mother, father and one sibling did escape.
When firefighters arrived just before midnight at the 100 block of Oak Lane, they learned one person was still in the house. Heavy fire was centered in a back hallway and bedroom, which is where the girl was located.
Firefighters got the girl out of the house, but she wasn’t breathing. CPR was performed and the girl was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.
The girl was pronounced dead at 3:38 a.m. by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield, Vaden said.
The American Red Cross is on its way to help the family, according to Vaden.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office and local personnel are investigating the fire’s cause today.