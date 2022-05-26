BELTON — Wildcats and their supporters will fill the Bell County Expo Center on Saturday for the Temple High School graduation.
The class of 2022 will hold its commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. at the facility, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
“We are so pleased to graduate so many accomplished seniors,” Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “These students have endured a very challenging time in our history and walked through the other side with unmatched accomplishments. They are well equipped to step into their futures and we are blessed to celebrate them one last time.”
Diplomas will be handed to 598 THS graduates, Ott said.
The Belton Police Department is advising motorists to consider alternate routes or be prepared for traffic delays in the area as several graduation ceremonies are planned through Saturday.
On Saturday, the Ellison High School graduation will be at 2 p.m. and the Harker Heights High School graduation is set for 7 p.m.
Traffic on Interstate 35 from the Belton city limits through Loop 121 southbound exit is expected to be heavily congested, the police department said.