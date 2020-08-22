Will the Confederate soldier statue stay or go? That question may be answered as soon as Monday.
The Bell County Commissioners Court will discuss and possibly consider taking action on the controversial 104-year-old marble monument on the northwest corner of the courthouse grounds.
The commissioners will meet at 1:30 p.m. Monday in the Assembly Hall at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
“There’s no requirement that the court take any action on Monday, but it will be posted so if they do choose to do so, they can,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “While any member of the public can make comments on any item that is posted on our agenda, my hope is that we’ll have more of a Commissioners Court discussion rather than another public forum.”
The commissioners held a marathon, almost eight-hour meeting July 15. They heard 115 people talk about the marble, 7-foot-tall monument — 60 wanted the statue to remain while 55 wanted it relocated.
In the six weeks since, residents have inundated the county’s five decision-makers with emails and phone calls. Some have even stopped by the second floor of the Bell County Courthouse — where the offices of the four commissioners and the county judge are located — to talk about the statue.
“While they were occurring before the forum, certainly we received lots of comments during the forum and we’ve received lots of comments after the forum,” Blackburn said. “And that continues even as late as today. It’s been hundreds and hundreds.”
If the commissioners take any action on the statue Monday, it will take only three votes — a majority of the five-member body — to approve their decision.
Bell County United for Reform — formed by a group of residents — triggered this process. It is seeking to relocate the statue to a more appropriate place, such as two cemeteries in Belton where Confederate soldiers are buried.
Strong sentiments
The statue — as well as another Confederate memorial in Belton, the city’s Confederate Park, which is expected to be renamed in September — has stirred up strong emotions among residents.
“After learning the statue was erected in a time where atrocities were taking place in Bell County — such as burning blacks at the stake, lynchings — I find it obvious that the statue was a direct message to intimidate blacks. It’s just obvious,” Belton resident Susan Cory said at the county’s July 15 forum. “I assure you I am not someone who wants to erase it or rewrite it. I’m a retired high school teacher, and I believe more details of history should be taught. I think a lot of history has been whitewashed.”
The local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy helped establish Confederate Park and erected the Confederate soldier statue. Its current president, Joyce Jones, defended the statue. She said it is a monument to the Bell County families who suffered and lost loved ones during the Civil War.
“Please note that there was no KKK, there was no racism. Simply the healing of wounds from hardship and loss (and) returning to a more positive time,” Jones said of the unveiling of the statue, which occurred during the re-emergence of the Ku Klux Klan. “This was not an isolated incident by a rogue group of angry white women.”
At that meeting, another resident — Troy Kelley, a sculptor whose statues are featured across Bell County — compared the relocation movement to terrorist organization ISIS.
“ISIS comes into a community, the first thing they do is tear down the sculpture. They try to tear down whatever previous society was there,” the Salado resident said. “This has a lot of the same feeling about it. I just wonder if in 10, 15 years somebody will say Vietnam veterans killed women and children, let’s take down their monument.”
Many of those who want the statue to remain on the courthouse grounds have said the Commissioners Court should put it on the Nov. 3 ballot so voters can decide its fate. That, though, will not happen this year because the deadline to place measures on the ballot was Monday.
Josh Clements, a Belton resident and volunteer with Bell County United for Reform, recently sent a message to the Commissioners Court explaining why putting the statue up to a vote is problematic.
“The Bell County Commissioners were voted in as elected officials. Deciding what to do about this statue falls under their duties and responsibilities,” Clements said. “We, as citizens, don’t get to pick and choose which of their responsibilities we are going to vote on. If we want to vote on the relocation of the statue, then we need to disband the commissioners, remove those positions, and vote on everything they are supposed to vote on, which would be ridiculous.”