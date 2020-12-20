BELTON — Motorists will receive miniature pies from police in a drive-through event Monday night.
Pies with Police is a partnership event between the Belton Police Department and Miller’s Smokehouse, the department said.
The free event will start at 6 p.m. Monday at the police department office, 711 E. Second St. in Belton.
Officers will hand out 150 miniature pies from the popular Belton barbecue restaurant also known for its desserts.
“Please do not leave your vehicle, these will not last long,” Belton Police tweeted on Friday.
Pies will be distributed unless the supply is exhausted.