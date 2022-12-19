BELTON — Shades of the wild, wild West.
Cowboys, cowgirls, horses and cows mixed it up this past weekend in the Ranch Sorting of America Show at the Equine/Livestock Complex of the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
About 75 riders competed in penning and in small and large arena sorting for buckles, saddle pads, other prizes and points, said Kris Cruthirds, show coordinator.
“A lot of new people are getting involved in sorting,” she said. “We have shows in Oklahoma, Louisiana and Colorado.”
In Texas the RSOA has shows in Belton, Bryan, Greenville and Orange.
“We’re hoping to branch out to more shows in Texas and other states,” she said.
The RSOA 2023 tentative schedule lists more than 32 shows. The next Belton show will be Jan. 6-8. The RSOA returns to Belton July 21-23 for the Texas state finals. The RSOA world finals will be in Belton on Nov. 14-19.
Ranch sorting differs from ordinary cutting. The standard sorting event has two riders in a small corral with 11 cows, numbered 1-10 and a blank. The announcer calls out a number.
One rider cuts out that cow and runs it out the gate, and then tries to cut out the remaining cows in order (leaving out the blank) in 60 seconds. The second rider’s job is to keep any out-of-order cows from getting through the gate.
Cruthirds said the riders start as young as 5 and can compete up to any age.
“As long as they can ride a horse,” she said.
Vicki Borchgardt of Bellville, also an event coordinator, worked as a judge in this show.
“This is a family event,” she said. “You don’t have to have an expensive cow horse. Anybody can sort.”
“We are the backup timers,” she said of show judges. “We watch for injured cattle. We don’t allow roughing the cow, which is overworking it.”
The judges disqualify a rider who abuses a cow, she said.
“It’s usually people just learning to sort,” she said. “You don’t want the cow to go down and you don’t want them to run over the cow with their horse.”
Cruthirds introduced Belle Grider of Greenville, a new RSOA producer for northeast Texas.
“We’re going to have six RSOA shows this year in Greenville,” Grider said.
For the 2023 world finals in Belton, she said, RSOA is expecting more than 250 riders from around the U.S.
“RSOA has been growing for the last several years,” she said. “I believe it will continue to grow. This is the best association for beginners — the most welcoming. I feel that will help grow the sport.”
A lot of barrel racers, trail riders and horse obstacle course riders are taking up ranch sorting, she said. They bring their horses, which are untrained in sorting, and are surprised at how well they do, she said. As they progress, they tend to move to cow-bred horses.
“We always help everyone find partners and learn the sport,” she said.
Renelle Cadena of Cypress competed in many events in this show. In between rides — and not always on the same horse — she said she’s been riding all of her life, but took time off to get married and raise three children. All of them have ridden with her in the past, she said. Now they’re in college, so she’s back in the saddle again.
Cadena said she prefers the larger arena sorting competition. It has a three-man team, using two riders to keep the wrong cow from crossing a foul line.
“Riding horses has always fascinated me,” she said.
She won the world championship in penning in November, she said.