BELTON — Belton police officers dismissed a person of interest sought in the hit-and-run incident involving a county deputy, officials said Thursday.
The woman sought by Belton Police Department was interviewed and is not suspected to be involved in the Sept. 30 incident, according to a news release from Belton spokesman Paul Romer.
Romer said the police department removed photos of the woman from social media posts as a courtesy since she has aided in the investigation.
The sheriff’s deputy was injured at about 10:40 p.m. after the TLC concert at the Bell County Expo Center. The deputy was on Loop 121 just outside the facility’s parking lot when he was hit. The driver fled westbound toward Interstate 14.
The deputy was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple with injuries that are not considered to be life threatening, Romer said.
The police investigation continues to focus on locating the vehicle and its driver. Officers are searching for a white Acura MDX from model year range 2014-2016, Romer said. The SUV had a damaged driver’s side mirror.
Anyone with information can call 254-933-5840, text tips to 254-217-6764, or contact Bell County Crime Stoppers 1-254-526-8477 with any information.