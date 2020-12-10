Thieves are beastly at a Temple beauty supply store.
Temple Police are investigating two thefts since late November at the Ulta Beauty, 2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop.
The store — which has been targeted multiple times in the past — reported two thefts on Nov. 23 and Dec. 4, Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
The Nov. 23 theft occurred at about 5:41 p.m. when two women went into the store and allegedly took products worth $2,771.
More than a week later, on Dec. 4, the same suspects returned to the store, Arreguin said.
“The complainant then advised the same group returned on December 4, 2020, at about 4:38 p.m. and stole $5,503.00 in products,” she said. “This case is active.”
Police asks if anyone recognizes the suspects to call the department’s non-emergency number at 254-298-5500.
Earlier this year, two women walked into the Temple Ulta store and left with about $1,900 worth of products.
On April 2, 2019, about $11,000 in products was taken from the Temple store an hour before the Ulta store in Waco was targeted and had about $1,349 in products taken, authorities said.
Authorities have said a federal multi-state theft ring investigation is underway.
Temple Mall robbery
A man reported to police that he was robbed in the Temple Mall parking lot over the weekend.
Officers responded to a call at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, 2401 S. 31st St., at about 5 a.m. Sunday. The man told officers that he was robbed at about 7 p.m. Saturday and was struck multiple times on the back of his head.
About $600 to $700 was taken from the victim, Arreguin said.
Burglary report
Officers responded to a burglary of a habitation report at about 8:53 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Black Kettle Trail in Temple.
Police were told a refrigerator was taken from a newly built home.
The front door of the home was open and a back window had been broken. The incident is under investigation, Arreguin said.
Stolen vehicles
A man reported Saturday that a motorcycle in storage was taken.
The victim told Temple police his 2002 Honda Shadow motorcycle was in his storage unit, but was missing when he last checked. That case is active.
On Sunday, officers responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 1200 block of North 17th Street.
The victim told police that his locked 2007 gold Chrysler Aspen was stolen.
Both cases are active, the police spokeswoman said.
Shooting reports
Temple police are investigating two shooting incidents on Sunday.
The shootings occurred in the 500 block of Henderson Street and the 400 block of East Zenith Avenue, Arreguin said.
In both instances, vehicles and homes were peppered with bullets but there were no injuries, she said.
On Henderson Street, officers saw that a red Toyota Corolla had multiple bullet homes and the home had a shattered rear window.
“The victims inside the residence advised officers they did not see anything and denied having any idea why they were targeted,” Arreguin said.
A similar scene was apparent on East Zenith.
Officers were told that a window of a 1991 Cadillac Seville had been shot out. Inside the home, officers observed that the back of an entertainment center and a door frame had been struck by bullets.
“The residents at the address advised officers they were unaware why someone would be shooting at their residence,” Arreguin said.