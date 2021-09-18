A Temple man was indicted by a Milam County grand jury Thursday for two reported sexual assaults.
Timothy Scott Doiron, 40, faces two counts of aggravated sexual assault, both first-degree felonies, officials said.
The indictments were among 79 issued by grand jurors after 80 cases were presented Thursday, according to a news release.
A 22-year-old Rockdale woman was no-billed for a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-family violence, Milam County District Attorney Bill Torrey said in the statement. Her case will not move forward in the criminal justice system.
Other indicted defendants are:
Justin Wyatt Lane, 36, of Milano, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon–family violence, a first-degree felony.
Robyn Renee Thomas, of Gause, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon–family violence, a first-degree felony.
Andrew Matula, 29, of Cameron, aggravated assault on a public servant, a first-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
Xavier Joerrel Murray, 24, of Taylor, arson of a habitation, a first-degree felony.
Branden Tremel Spivey, 19, of Fort Hood, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams with intent to deliver, a first-degree felony; and possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds, a state jail felony.
Hannah Breili Fischer, 32, of Austin, possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
Jacob Clemens Skubal, 36, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felony, a third-degree felony; and criminal mischief $2,500 to $30,000, a state jail felony.
Ronald Gene Mantooth, 65, of Austin, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Darrel Dewayne Shropshire, 47, of Houston, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon–family violence and burglary of a habitation–assault, both second-degree felonies.
Carlos Jose Hernandez, of Lissie, burglary of a building, a state jail felony.
Kimberly Ann Herrera, 47, of Rockdale, credit/debit card abuse–elderly, a third-degree felony.
Eva Mae Caruther, 41, of Rockdale, assault, family violence with priors, a third-degree felony.
Quillan Marquis Davis, 27, of Rockdale, forgery of a government instrument and possession of a controlled sub- stance, 1-4 grams, both third-degree felonies.
Christopher Michael Garcia, 44, of Rockdale, evading arrest with priors, a state jail felony.
Gary Newton Talley, 64, of Bryan, terroristic threat of a peace officer, a state jail felony.
Stone Thomas Hairston, 34, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Jacorian Melton, 19, of Cameron, theft of a firearm, a state jail felony.
Jose Eduardo Saldano, 17, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Joseph Robert Harwell, 41, of Buckholts, stalking, a third-degree felony.
Jason Ramirez, 42, of Taylor, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Merriah Hines, 26, of New Braunfels, injury to a child, a state jail felony.
Raymond Ulmer, 45, of Austin, possession of a controlled substance, 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony.
Zachary Austin Felts, 26, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Demetria Davis, 28, of Rockdale, assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony.
James Vannatta, 50, of Gause, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Kevin Wayne Clanton, 31, of Milano, possession of a controlled substance, 4-200 grams, a second-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
Amanda Fisher, 43, of Rockdale, assault family violence with previous conviction, a third-degree felony.
David Lopez Jr., 35, of Buckholts, assault family violence–impede breathing, a third-degree felony.
Ali Faramarzi, 65, of Rockdale, driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
Maria Saucedo Frausto, 42, of Cameron, driving while intoxicated, third or more, a third-degree felony.
Gracie Hernandez Tovar, 50, of Temple, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
Jadiza Jessie Mary Beck, 19, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance, 4-400 grams, a second-degree felony.
Michael Anthony Sanchez, 40, of Buckholts, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Eduardo Delacruz, 22, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram in a drug-free zone, a third-degree felony.
Richard Brann Hays, 36, of Cameron, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Nico Vargas Lopez, 20, of Cameron, promotion of child pornography, a second-degree felony.
Laura Rene Huerta, 27, of Cameron, hindering apprehension of a known felon, a third-degree felony.
Joe Lewis Rangel, 40, of Cameron, assault family violence–impede breathing, a third-degree felony.
Jason Michael Robinson, 36, of Cameron, tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Roberto Araujo, 31, of Cypress, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams in a drug-free zone, a second-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams in a drug-free zone, a third-degree felony.
Raphael Desmond Buhl Jr., 50, of Rosebud, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
Tristan Lee Cehand, 23, of Cameron, assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony.
Matthew Lee Vargas, 35, of Cameron, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.
Tanner Wade Thompson, 26, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance 4-400 grams, a second-degree felony.
Paul Brooks, 57, of Cameron, burglary of a habitation–assault, a second-degree felony.
Viktoria Bowman, 55, of Cameron, continuous violence against a family member, a third-degree felony.
Bethany Young, 29, of Tomball, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Jamison Baines, 33, of Cameron, assault-family violence with a previous conviction, a third-degree felony.
Carlos Jose Contreras, 28, of Rockdale, evading arrest with a prior conviction, a state jail felony.
Eric Maldanado, 46, of Port Arthur, bail jumping–failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Paige Mutschnick, 40, of Rockdale, three counts of bail jumping–failure to appear, third-degree felonies.
Debbie Jimenez, 43, of Cameron, bail jumping–failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Jaylan Jermiah Harris, 18, of Bryan, bail jumping–failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Devin Shane Levlon, 29, of Cedar Park, two counts of bail jumping–failure to appear, both third-degree felonies.
Steven Lee Gonzales, 42, of Cameron, bail jumping–failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Bryan Eric Page, 52, of Lexington, bail jumping–failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Armando Montoya, 30, of Thorndale, bail jumping–failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Andrew Lee Gomez, 33, of Thrall, two counts of bail jumping–failure to appear, both third-degree felonies.
Zachary Lee Norman, 34, of Mason, bail jumping–failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Marcus Deandre Nelson, 31, of Hearne, bail jumping–failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Brent Alan Barnes, 50, of Elgin, bail jumping–failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Bryan Scott Lopez, 33, of Rockdale, bail jumping–failure to appear, a third-degree felony.