Temple College will host its annual open house on its three campuses beginning April 4 in Temple. Events will be held April 5 in Taylor and April 6 in Hutto.
“The open house events are designed to introduce community members to the college as well as provide a one-stop shop to help prospective students learn about TC’s many degrees and certificate programs,” said Eric Eckert, Temple College’s executive director of strategic communications and outreach.
“Guests will have the opportunity to meet with faculty, submit applications for summer and fall, work with advisors to build their academic schedules and learn about financial aid, grants and scholarships,” he said.
Dr. Christy Ponce, president of TC, said the open house sessions are designed to make college and training accessible to everyone.
“We are here to help students earn college degrees, certificates and industry recognized credentials to help them move into the workforce,” Ponce said. “The events provide great opportunities for students to meet with faculty and staff, learn about our 75-plus programs and explore career opportunities.”
The three open house events will include food, games, music, tours and photo opportunities with the TC Leopard mascot. Door prizes also will be given away at each location, including a grand prize of one free class.
The Temple Open House will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, and the Taylor event will be 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5. Hutto TC will host its Open House from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.
“Each open house provides a time for Temple College to open its doors to our neighbors from the many communities we serve,” Eckert said. “It’s a showcase of what Temple College has to offer.”
“We look forward to meeting each person who visits and answering any questions they might have about taking the next steps in their educational journey,” he said.