Temple College open house events

Dr. Eva Munguia, executive director of student success and Hispanic Serving Institute STEM program director, assists students and their families during the 2022 Temple College open house in Hutto.

 Courtesy | Steve Lemmons

Temple College will host its annual open house on its three campuses beginning April 4 in Temple. Events will be held April 5 in Taylor and April 6 in Hutto.