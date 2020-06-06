Rancher Jeff Ruyle said his meat-processing plant has been doing well throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve been really blessed to be busy and be a business that’s been deemed essential,” Ruyle told the Tele-gram. “So we haven’t been affected too much. But it’s made working at the processing plant very busy, since we’re not operating at full capacity yet.”
Ruyle — who has been in the grass-fed lamb business for the last 10 years — said I O Ranch Processing is booked through the year’s end.
“We are booked through the year and are not taking any new customers at this time,” he said. “We’re still running at a limited production. We’re not full-scale yet.”
However, Ruyle said, it’s been a bittersweet couple of months, as the farm-to-table restaurants he does business with were “shell-shocked.”
“When I say how well our business has done … it’s been very bittersweet,” Ruyle said. “We have so many friends in the farm-to-table restaurant business, especially there in Austin. It’s just been heartbreaking to see those guys with very successful restaurants and talented kitchens to be struggling.”
But Ruyle, whose meat-processing business filled a decades-long void of a U.S. Department of Agriculture-inspected facility in Central Texas this year, said he is happy to witness them begin to bounce back.
“It’s heartbreaking to see (them struggle), but they’re starting to bounce back a little bit. Some of them were able to offer take-out to try and keep some people busy,” Ruyle said. “But with the 25 percent opening rule … a lot of them didn’t open. It made no financial sense to open up.”
I O Ranch Processing noted how they have had a lot more farm-to-table movement. People who do not normally get animals processed have been inquiring about their meat-processing services.
“There’s a lot more farm-to-table movement. The people that are already in that trade have just been innovative with business,” Ruyle said. “(Production) has been kind of leveling out now. But two to three weeks ago, the phones just rang all day long. It’s just been crazy times being in the processing business.”
Blackland Prairie Pork, one of I O Ranch Processing’s customers, said they have been blessed the past four months.
“We have been blessed to be able to process and sell four pigs every other week for the last four months with I O Ranch Processing,” the Abbot-based livestock farm said. “Right now, we have four pigs scheduled every other week for the remainder of the year.”