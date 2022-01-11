Representing the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance, Temple received $5 million in state grants on Tuesday.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced the award of $15.3 million in grants in a news release, with Temple tying with San Antonio for the biggest awards.
The money is a part of this year’s Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program. The program invests in infrastructure and initiatives on military instillations across the state to increase their military value and project jobs in those communities.
“As our mighty Texas economy is resurging, support for our military communities and the jobs they create is vital to continue expanding opportunity for hardworking Texans across the state,” Abbott said. “Not only are the 15 major military installations and Army Futures Command in Texas critical to our nation’s defense, they also add over $123 billion to the state’s economy and support, directly and indirectly, more than 633,000 jobs in communities across this great state.”
The money received by Temple will go towards the microgrid at Robert Gray Army Air Field in Killeen, which supports Fort Hood.
The air field’s microgrid was developed by the Eaton Corp., an Irish power management company, and allows it to operate independently from the utility grid.
State officials said this is the latest of several Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant program projects that have been supported locally. While Temple accepted the grant this time, members of the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance take turns representing the group in the application.
Other members of the alliance include Temple, Belton, Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights, Bell County and Coryell County.
Kiara Nowlin, spokeswoman for Temple, confirmed the city was awarded the grant and pointed out that the alliance promotes the importance and sustainability of Fort Hood in the region.
The state reported that Abbott has awarded $98 million in grants to military communities through the program since 2015. Officials said all active duty installations in the state have now benefited from the award as of this year.
The five other entities receiving grant money from the state this year include Abilene, Corpus Christi, Fort Worth, San Antonio and Val Verde County.