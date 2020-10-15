Salado Independent School District is developing a new generation of basketball players.
This year the district will continue its “Little Dribblers” program for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade students.
“Kids have been cooped up a lot over the last several months with COVID-19, so this is a great opportunity for them to get to exercise and interact with each other … but still do it in a safe way that prevents spread of COVID-19,” Superintendent Michael Novotny told the Telegram.
He added how this program can gear interested students toward future opportunities with Salado ISD teams.
“It is a great opportunity to get our younger students involved in athletics at an early age, and helps build the future for our basketball programs,” Novotny said. “The earlier they start, the earlier they can get involved in extracurriculars.”
Practices — slated to be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays — will begin in early November, according to a program flier. Registration is $50 per student, which includes the cost of a basketball and a T-shirt.
Novotny emphasized how last year’s program was a success, and cited the coaches’ knack for working with younger athletes.
“It went really well (last year),” he said. “We recognized (the program) during one of the nights at our high school basketball games, and invited the kids to come out onto the floor. It was a neat opportunity for the kids to be celebrated and recognized in front of a large crowd.”
That same opportunity is expected to continue this school year.
“We will schedule one or two dates to perform (during) halftime of the high school games in January and February,” the flier said.
Those seeking further information are asked to contact Blair Hodges at Blair.Hodges@SaladoISD.org.
TEMPLE ISD PRE-K SESSION SET
The Temple Independent School District will host an in-person informational session regarding pre-kindergarten enrollment from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Ave. J in Temple.
This event is an effort to increase pre-K enrollment at Meridith-Dunbar — a campus now accepting children as young as 3 years old. Registration is currently available by phone at 254-215-6700 or online at bit.ly/2H8PCFy.
Superintendent Bobby Ott highlighted how Temple ISD previously conducted a cohort study, which showed third-grade students scored approximately 15 percent higher in reading comprehension had they been involved in the district’s pre-K program.