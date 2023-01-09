CAMERON — A Milam County grand jury issued indictments in 58 criminal cases — including first-degree felony aggravated assaults with a deadly weapon — in December, according to the Milam County District Attorney’s office.
Indicted on felony charges are:
Angel David Perez, 21, of Cameron, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.
Breyant Rashaad King, 34, of Rockdale, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.
Tony Ray Naputi, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, a first degree felony; and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, a third-degree felony.
Jolonda Leeann McKellar, 46, of Rockdale, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, a first degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
Brandon Lee Butts, 28, of Lockhart, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, a first degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, a third-degree felony.
Andrew Alan Nipps, 45, of Rockdale, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, 4-200 grams, a first-degree felony; unlawful possession of a firearm by felony, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
Steven Lawrence Lewis, 41, of Austin, assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony; and evading arrest with previous conviction, a state jail felony.
Irene Ann Rangel, 55, of Cameron, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
Jarvis Williams, 21, of Cameron, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree felony.
James Robert Lively, 44, of Temple, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree felony.
James Lee Teague, 34, of Temple, burglary of habitation, second-degree felony.
Jimmy John Baker, 35, of Cameron, burglary of habitation, second-degree felony.
Teresa Lynn Jordan, 58, of Round Rock, burglary of habitation, second-degree felony.
Kennedy Wayne Hardaway Jr., 37, of Killeen, burglary of a building, a second-degree felony.
Erica Nicole Trelles, 34, of Cameron, burglary of habitation, second-degree felony.
Diamon Dawson, 24, of Cameron, burglary of habitation, second-degree felony.
Heather Michelle Ramirez, 40, of Rockdale, abandon/endangering a child, second-degree felony.
Taylor Madson Rodriguez, 22, of Rockdale, endangering a child, second-degree felony.
Adam Scott Robertson, 27, of Rockdale, endangering a child, second-degree felony.
Kyle Wayne Lee, 28, of Tyler, possession of a controlled substance 4-200 grams, second-degree felony
Francisco Javier Azalde Saucedo, 29, of Rosebud, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, evading with vehicle, and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, all third-degree felonies.
Mark Travis Lackey Jr., 45, of Kingsland, theft $2,500 to $30,000 – elderly, a third-degree felony.
Alfonso Alejo, 46, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance 1-4 grams, a third-degree felony.
Patrick Vega, 44, of Rockdale, fraudulent possession of identifying information, a third-degree felony.
Tanner Scott Hoffman, 28, of Rockdale, two counts of sex offender duty to register, third-degree felonies.
Carlene Jeanette Gordon, 55, of Sugarland, evading with vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Christian Costilla Molina, 22, of Rosebud, evading with vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Braumn Cree Myers, 33, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram – Drug Free Zone, a third-degree felony.
Clint Scarborough, 54, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram – Drug Free Zone, a third-degree felony.
Herratio Dekontee Holmes, 38, of Cameron, fail to stop – accident involving injury, a third-degree felony.
Luis Armando Perez, 45, of Round Rock, DWI third or more, a third-degree felony.
Steven Russell Peck, 37, of Buckholts, assault family violence with previous conviction, third-degree felony; and assault family violence – impede breathing with previous conviction, second-degree felony.
Jennifer Suzanne Merkle, 49, of Rockdale, two counts of bail jumping – failure to appear, third-degree felonies.
Curtis Brown, 27, of Houston, bail jumping – failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Nicholas C. Rowan, 27, of Milano, theft $2,500 to $30,000, state jail felony; and felon in possession of body armor, a third-degree felony.
Brian Morley Freeman, 27, of Cameron, terrorist threat of a peace officer, state jail felony.
Andres Manuel Parra-Pacheco, 32, of Pflugerville, theft $2,500 to $30,000, state jail felony.
Victor Hugo Diaz, 21, of El Paso, theft of materials, a state jail felony.
Leann Sue Case, 31, of Rockdale, possession of controlled substance less than one gram, state jail felony.
Christopher Andrew Lopez, 27, of Rockdale, possession of controlled substance less than one gram, state jail felony.
Bobby Ray Lavan, 66, of Cameron, theft under $2,500 with prior conviction, state jail felony.
Erika Michelle Lyda, 36, of Cameron, DWI with child, state jail felony.
Steven Charles Ellis, 53, of Rockdale, possession of controlled substance less than one gram, state jail felony.