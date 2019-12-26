Temple Police made two arrests on drug charges after they stopped a vehicle driving without headlights at night on Christmas Eve.
Officers made a vehicle stop at about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South General Bruce Drive. The officers were told the driver and passenger both had previous arrests for narcotics, so a K-9 unit was sent to the area. The K-9 alerted to narcotics in the vehicle, police spokesman Cody Weems said Thursday.
Driving the vehicle was Crystal Starr Morgan, 42, of Temple, and methamphetamine was found in her possession.
The vehicle was owned by the passenger, 71-year-old Harvey Gill Wallace of Milam County. Additional methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, so Wallace was charged with possessing that methamphetamine, according to Weems.
Morgan was charged with the manufacture/delivery of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, a first-degree felony. No bond was set by press time for the woman who also uses the aliases of Crystal Weller and Star Morgan Crystal.
Wallace faces the same charge. No bond was set by press time.