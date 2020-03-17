Bethel Church has been providing lunch every third Tuesday of the month at Feed My Sheep since the feeding program began. David Baca has been coordinating the effort.
Tuesday, volunteers were separating whole pizzas into slices and placing two slices into each of the to-go boxes to be handed out at lunch to Feed My Sheep clients.
Even with the anxiety of the inevitability of a pandemic, people still wanted to help out, Baca said.
Penny Greene, a Temple College nursing student who is on an extended spring break, decided to help out Tuesday.
With concerns about the coronavirus, Feed My Sheep has reduced its programming and is now providing critical services, including feeding people with a to-go service.
The agency is still helping with eviction prevention, utility assistance and medication assistance. Other issues that don’t fall into those categories may come up and will be handled case by case, said Staci Masson, director of Feed My Sheep.
“Many of the volunteers at Feed My Sheep are older and we have to find a balance that protects the people we serve and our volunteers,” Masson said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that information out of China, where the virus first showed up, indicated older adults, particularly those with chronic diseases, were most at risk of having a bad outcome if infected.
“We don’t want anyone to end up homeless or with electricity turned off because they haven’t been able to work for the past couple of weeks,” she said. “We want to keep people on their medications.”
The shower and laundry facilities at Feed My Sheep have been shut down, because the space is tight and it would be difficult to get in there and clean after each visitor.
“I hate to do that, but the homeless are a vulnerable population and COVID-19 could spread quickly if one person is exposed,” Masson said. “This isn’t a group that would seek medical attention quickly and I don’t want to lose anybody.”
A few complained about the changes, but not many, she said. The reduction in service and volunteers spurred on some clients who stepped up and offered to help out.
Most of the churches and groups who regularly prepared meals for Feed My Sheep have continued to do so, Masson said.
Feed My Sheep serves meals to about 150 people a day. It’s more difficult to come up with a number of individuals served in the resource center.
The children’s clinic has been postponed.
There are a lot of unknowns with this crisis, Masson said. “We think we’ll be feeding more people and we don’t know if our suppliers will continue at the same pace.”