BELTON — A Belton adult probation office was damaged by a small fire late Wednesday evening, officials said Thursday.
The blaze occurred shortly before midnight at the Community Supervision and Corrections Department in the Bell County Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton.
Damage was minor and limited to a single office, but led to the Thursday closure of the CSCD office.
County spokesman James Stafford said the fire is believed to have been the result by an electrical short caused by a personal fan.
The CSCD office was being ventilated Thursday and is expected to return to normal operation Friday, Stafford said.