Just one person could stop all rail traffic, close down entire cities and strike shivering fear.
Someone with smallpox.
As Texas grew, so did diseases. By the 1890s, the biggest threats to Bell County were not bad guys with guns, but feverish people with rashes.
Caused by the variola virus, smallpox was a highly contagious, progressive disease, leaving its victims debilitated and disfigured. Three out of 10 died, but many more survivors were permanently incapacitated and blinded.
A smallpox outbreak threatened to kill the newly created town of Temple. Beginning in late 1883 and winter 1884, a Temple man, identified as Hoot Sims, contracted smallpox. City officials tried to keep his condition secret, but when word leaked out, panic hit neighboring communities.
“The country people shunned the place, and business was brought to a dead standstill,” recalled the Temple Daily Telegram in 1923. “The cotton went to other towns, and Temple merchants could neither sell goods nor collect for what had been furnished in making crops.”
Later, it was determined that Sims had chicken pox, but the damage had been done. “Temple was long in recovering the confidence of the country, and she suffered severely,” the Telegram reported.
Even though Dr. Edward Jenner’s breakthrough discovery of smallpox inoculation was introduced a century earlier in 1796, the dreaded virus continued to cripple and kill. People remained leery, fearful and uninformed of vaccination, even as smallpox spread.
Bell County outbreaks in the late 1800s and early 1900s so concerned state officials that Texas’ public health officials traveled here to personally supervise quarantine and vaccination efforts.
Another outbreak began in early January 1890, when a Temple man died of a verified case. Within a few days, his wife and three of his children were diagnosed. The family was immediately sent to live in quarantine tents outside the city limits. The city burned down their house and all their possessions. State health official Dr. Robert Mitchell Rutherford (1940-1899) personally arrived in Temple to oversee vaccination and quarantine efforts.
The family sued for reimbursement; the courts ruled in their favor, although emphasizing the city was in the right because of the public good. “Temple was seriously crippled financially for several years (repaying the family),” reported the Telegram. “Again, business suffered, hotels were closed and public gathering were forbidden,” the Telegram said.
By 1888, boards of health were organized in nearly every city and town to maintain sanitation and to launch vaccination drives — including Bell County. The Temple Times made it clear — control of smallpox meant good health and better business.
However, once the epidemics subsided, these efforts were dismissed — until the next outbreak popped up.
Quarantines became widespread as communities took turns quarantining each other. For example, in summer 1890, an outbreak created a “border war” between Temple and Waco. A Waco man diagnosed with the virus traveled to Temple to escape mandatory quarantine. Temple city officials petitioned the governor to “quarantine against Waco,” halting all travel and trade between McLennan and Bell counties to stop the disease.
Again, Rutherford traveled to Temple to mediate.
Still, that did not quell rumors that smallpox lingered in Bell. A group of Temple businessmen by August 1890 offered a $1,000 reward for proof of smallpox.
Local doctors established quarantine camps to house afflicted smallpox patients. Zollie Luther Jones (1865-1934) of Temple described her worries in a letter to her sister: “Any person found afflicted with (smallpox) was taken to a miserable wooden shanty on the outskirts of town. Vaccination and the advent of the hospitals soon brought cures to minds and bodies.”
Those diagnosed with smallpox were shunned by their friends and families — even when they survived. They were reluctant to seek treatment or even to tell others of their illnesses for fear they would be sent away.
By 1895, the Temple Times published warnings about the rapid spread of smallpox as more vaccination drives began. However, wildfires of misinformation created more mistrust. Wary people resorted to herbal nostrums, sunbaths and “magnetic healers.” The Temple Times warned that bedbugs caused smallpox, prompting stores to launch mattress sales and fumigation supplies.
Smallpox was a stealthy enemy.
In August 1899, Bell County health officer Dr. Hiram Stokely Broiles (1845-1913) expressed alarm when smallpox appeared in a railroad construction camp near what is now Hartrick Bluff and Waters Dairy roads. Five quarantined workers abruptly left the camp overnight, apparently heading for Cameron, prompting fears the disease would overtake Milam County, too.
Meanwhile, another suspicious case cropped up with a Bartlett farm family. Deputies were summoned to guard the home so the suspected smallpox patient could not leave. More cases were reported in Gatesville and Waco.
The tide turned as more communities began requiring smallpox vaccinations.
Bolstered by Supreme Court rulings, Bell County schools joined other Texas districts in requiring immunizations for all schoolchildren by 1915. Subsequent court rulings said local governments could require mandatory inoculations for certain jobs.
Even with aggressive campaigns, Bell County’s smallpox vaccinations lagged for decades. A 1934 county health department sanitation survey found nearly a third of the county’s residents still were not immunized against smallpox.
Thanks to mandates and massive vaccination efforts, fewer and fewer smallpox cases appeared in the United States by the 1940s. The last confirmed U.S. outbreak was in Hidalgo in the lower Rio Grande Valley in 1949. In 1971, the U.S. Public Health Service recommended ending routine childhood smallpox inoculations. The last case worldwide was reported in 1978.
Finally, vaccinations eradicated smallpox.