A Killeen woman was indicted by a Bell County grand jury after Temple police said she used a vehicle to hit a woman who was dating her brother after an altercation.
Eymagin Herrera Padilla, 23, was indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit filed in Bell County, at about 4:48 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2020, officers responded to the 800 block of South 15th Street to a traffic accident with a pinned individual.
At the scene, officers observed a white Chevrolet Cruze and a white Chrysler with extensive damage and a distraught woman hunched over with severe pain in the right side of her body.
“The victim told officers that she was in the process of getting into her vehicle when (Padilla) drove towards her and intentionally hit the back of her vehicle,” the affidavit said.
The woman further told police that the impact caused the vehicle’s door to hit her.
As part of the investigation, officers interviewed a witness who told them she saw the two women arguing at a residence on the street. Padilla allegedly chased the woman down with a car, stepped out of the vehicle, and began fighting.
The witness also corroborated the woman’s story about Padilla allegedly striking her car.
“The suspect then ran away from the scene on foot,” the affidavit said.
Officers obtained vehicle data from Padilla’s vehicle and, according to the affidavit, discovered the accelerator pedal was pressed at maximum capacity five seconds before the crash.
Padilla, who was arrested on Jan. 22, remained at the Bell County Jail Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $102,500, jail records showed.