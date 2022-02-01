Temple Animals Services is taking 50% off their usual adoption fees during February in honor of the late actress Betty White.
“Betty White devoted her life to the health and welfare of animals,” Animal Services Supervisor Amy Strunk said. “We thought this would be a great way to encourage people to visit our shelter and adopt a cat or dog. February is also the month of love, so why not open your heart and home to a new best friend.”
Currently, there are about 11 cats and 30 dogs available at the city of Temple Animal Shelter, 620 Mama Dog Circle. The site’s hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Adoptable animals may also be viewed online at templetx.gov/animalshelter.
“Standard adoption fees for animals that are not spayed or neutered are normally set at $20 dogs and $10 cats but are currently offered at $10 for dogs and $5 for cats,” Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said in a news release. “Animals that are spayed or neutered are normally set at $50 for dogs and $40 for cats but are offered at $25 for dogs and $20 for cats.”
The pet owner will still be responsible for spay, neuter, and vaccine requirement fees.
“Providing half-off adoption fees allows people to prepare to welcome their new pet home by buying supplies, taking care of other requirements or items they may need,” Strunk said.
Those who want to adopt a pet will need to bring an identification card to the shelter. If the address on the ID is not up to date, the shelter will request a utility bill as well.
People who want to help but are not ready to adopt can donate to the shelter to sponsor a spay or neuter for an adopted animal.
For more information, call 254-298-5732.