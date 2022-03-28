FLAT — The First Baptist Church of Flat was bustling Monday as the facility served as a command center for firefighters battling the massive 33,175-acre Crittenburg Complex fire affecting Bell and Coryell counties.
The church was a sanctuary for firefighters — to eat, get some sleep, and clean up — before heading back out to fight the wildfires that spewed thick smoke from Central Texas into the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
“We’re just trying to feed everybody and keep everyone hydrated,” volunteer Leanne Webb said. “Our pastor let us know about the need, and we are more than willing to do that since they are taking care of us.”
Ron Lowe, pastor of the church, organized the efforts to help the first responders as they battled the inferno.
“This morning, there were a lot of people,” he said. “We had about 75 to 85 firemen this morning. I brought 50 breakfast tacos, and they went by fast. They were all getting ready to go out and fight that fire. They will come here, rest, eat and get hydrated. We’re going to have food coming in all day.”
According to Lowe, firefighters will continue to rotate and coordinate from the church, which will remain open for as long as needed.
“We’re going to keep open and provide lunch,” he said Monday. “They brought enough departments today to where they can relieve each other and get rest.”
During a Bell County Commissioners Court meeting, Judge David Blackburn said the county sent resources from at least eight local fire departments.
“As was noted, the Crittenburg fire is large, it is dangerous, and zero percent contained as of (Sunday),” Blackburn said Monday. “It is over (33,000) acres, and the conditions that are forecasted today are not favorable for that fire to lessen in size, intensity, or containment.”
Matthew Whelan, taskforce coordinator for Texas A&M Forest Service, helped organized the fire containment efforts.
Whelan said there were no reported fatalities, injuries, or damage to homes as of 1 p.m. Monday, when the Crittenburg Complex fire was about 45% contained.
“We had the aircrafts dropping (fire retardant) on all the houses on private land yesterday,” he said. “They slowed down the fires enough so that we could go in there and stop (the fires) from spreading last night. Right now, we’re focusing on holding what we have so it doesn’t spread anymore.”
He added that the hard work of the firefighters helped allowed for the fire containment to go from 5% contained to 45% contained.
“That’s a big step from where we were this morning,” he said. “We got off at 3 a.m., but there were guys working on it through the night.”
Whelan said the support of community members in Flat allowed officials to focus solely on fighting fires.
“They been super generous,” he said. “They have this set up with showers and places to sleep. We are focusing on the most eastern part (of Coryell) that was affecting Flat. Fort Hood is working on everything in their area.”
Fire could burn for days or longer
Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Chad Foster and other officials gave an update on the fires during a news conference at the post Monday afternoon. The Crittenburg Complex fire almost doubled in size overnight from 17,000 acres to 33,000 acres, he said.
He said the Fort Hood fires started the week before as smaller fires that came together and expanded on the south side of their training area.
The Crittenburg Complex fire consists of three wildfires that burned together, Texas A&M Forest Service said. The main fire was 45% contained while the Flat fire was 10% contained.
“We are not 100% sure, but all indicators point to small arms fire and some mortars that might have caused the fire,” Foster said. “We can assure you that this was not caused by a controlled or contained burn. We did not have any of those on site.”
Foster said he believed the fire was under control until Sunday, when a change in weather affected the fires.
“We had a pretty significant shift in wind conditions and hotter temperatures on Sunday,” he said. “In the span of about two hours, winds picked up … which caused things to deteriorate to where we are right now. We still have a lot of work to do.”
While the fire was at its peak, Whelan said Fort Hood staffers worked for about 20 hours before being able to rest.
“Hopefully, we’ll get some sleep tonight,” he said. “We got like six hours last night.”
Mary Leathers, spokeswoman for Texas A&M Forest Service, said the Fort Hood fire will likely continue to burn for some time.
“This is not going to a 48-hour fire — this fire is going to last several days if not weeks for resources to be vigilant on it and control and monitor it,” Leathers said at the news conference. “We won’t leave this fire, especially with the conditions that Texas is experiencing right now. With that being said, people need to be vigilant out there to do what they can to reduce the fire starts.”
Fort Hood Fire Chief Andrew Lima said the fire was the largest ever on Fort Hood.
“We did put some fire on the ground to contain the fire, and also it ran on us,” Lima said. “With the wind — it came out like a train, it was moving on us.”
Community evacuations
About 450 Flat residents were ordered to evacuate their homes Sunday but were allowed to return later that evening.
Lowe learned about the evacuation as he was helping others get to safety.
“At about 4 p.m., we were out there evacuating members of the church who were closer to the fire, and we knew it was getting close,” he said about learning he had to evacuate his home. “We came back, and I took the kids to Hamilton, and I came back.”
Webb lives out in the country and was not directly affected.
“We have two daughters that live here, and they had to evacuate,” she said. “The kids followed their mom’s instructions, and they were able to come back safely.”
Webb said that neighboring communities came together to help the people of Flat during the evacuation order.
“Gatesville opened up a lot of evacuation centers for us,” she said. “Multiple churches and the civic center were opened as shelters.”
Moffat fires
The Bell County community of Moffat was affected by two fires on Sunday as well.
During the Commissioners Court meeting, Bell County Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said the bigger of the two Moffat fires, which was about 110 acres, was now 100% contained.
“There were no residential structures lost,” Mahlstedt said. “I think that there were a couple of barns and some vehicles.”
Mahlstedt said the second 35-acre Moffat fire at Kuykendall Mountain Road destroyed one mobile home.
He said that he could not confirm the cause of either of the two Moffat fires.
Louis Simms was almost hit by a fire about 500 feet from his residence.
“It was too close,” he said. “We had to get our dogs out. Our kids live on either side of us, and we were able to stay with them.”
He said aerial efforts helped stop the fire from hitting his house.
“Thank God they had the helicopter come out,” he said. “We had a clear path back (in the property) that they used as a staging area for the helicopter to come in.”
Brooke Dann learned about the fire while she attended church Sunday morning and found out Kuykendall Mountain Road — the only road available to access her home in the Tanglewood neighborhood — was closed off, preventing her husband and her two daughters, aged 7 and 11, from returning home.
“We made a day out of it,” she said. “We went out and about. We got out of church at around noon, and we didn’t make it back home until 6 p.m. We went to the Salado festival. We were trying to distract ourselves. My daughters were a little freaked out after seeing the devastation.”
Other members of her family were not as lucky and had to wait at a shelter for the road to reopen.
“My father and mother-in-law were hanging out at the Moffat Community Center for hours and hours until they were permitted to go by,” said
Dann has lived in the area for about six years. She said she’s never had a fire hit so close to home before.
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.