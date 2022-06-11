The Temple Police Department got a good response to Burgers with a Badge on Saturday at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Ave. B in downtown Temple.
“It’s great to be connecting in a non-traditional manner,” said Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds, who stood at the front door and welcomed people into the air-conditioned lobby of the Santa Fe Depot. Like many of his officers, he wore a monogrammed T-shirt in the triple-digit heat.
“To engage in a different way sometimes makes a big difference,” he said. “It all connects back to the department’s mission: Protecting, serving and working with our community to reduce and solve crimes with integrity, honor and dedication.”
The keys to that are “relationships, trust and communication,” he said.
At the cooker nearby, Jeff Clark, a deputy police chief who recently aided law enforcement efforts after the school shooting in Uvalde, kept the hamburger patties warm.
He said officers prepared 600 hamburgers and 350 hot dogs.
“We definitely had plenty for everybody,” he said. “To me, these events are just great because we’re able to be with the community in a non-law enforcement atmosphere.”
There will be a Coffee with a Cop event on July 2, he said, and another Burgers with a Badge in August.
Reynolds said many of the 20-25 officers at the event were in the Community Oriented Policing Services unit.
“They’re kind of managing it,” he said.
Civilian staff members and spouses also were helping, he said.
The police department brought its snow cone trailer, which was very popular — especially as Temple saw temperatures reach 100 degrees Saturday afternoon.
Justyn and Danielle Brown of Temple and their daughters, Isabella, 13, and Aliyah, 7, stopped there for a refresher.
“We’re going to eat some burgers in a little bit, and play in the water,” Justyn said. On the Santa Fe Plaza behind the trailer other children were already frolicking among the cooling fountains.
“It’s great for the police officers to interact with the community,” he said. “We also get to know the officers a little better. I love the connection.”
Marvin Lawson of Temple said he volunteered to come and help with the event in any way he could.
“I think our police force does a good job,” he said. “Maybe we should have a community-wide support-the-police rally.”
In the depot lobby, people lined up for free burgers and hot dogs. Allen Teston, deputy police chief, was among those serving and talking to them.
“We’re trying to make sure we win the hearts of the kids while they’re young,” he said.
Kiara Nowlin, communications manager for the city of Temple, said the event was a great opportunity for the police department to connect with the community.
“It’s good to get the people out of the heat for a little bit,” she said.
Jessie and Griselda Gilbert of Temple were among those in line.
“The police force in Temple is great,” he said. “I was afraid we were going to be on the outside in the heat.”