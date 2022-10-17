Belton ISD trustees unanimously approved a $4,692 salary increase for Superintendent Matt Smith at a regular meeting on Monday.
Smith will now make $239,292 annually — $9,292 more than when he was first hired in February 2020.
“We’re doing really good work that we’re proud of,” Smith said when his contract was extended last May. “I just want to say a sincere thank you to our administrative team and to you as a board for allowing me to be here. We’ve done great work and we have great work to do.”
Under his newly-amended contract, Smith also will receive an annual life insurance premium reimbursement of up to $2,000, a monthly automobile allowance of $1,000 for in-district travel, and a monthly cell phone allowance of $300.
“Anytime someone asks me about Dr. Smith’s leadership, the first thing I tell them is, ‘He is a leader who listens to people and empowers them to take ownership of their position because that in the end will have the greatest impact on student performance,’” Belton ISD trustee at-large Janet Leigh said last May. “That is the kind of leadership we saw when we hired him. That is why we extended for two years. We want to see this play out exactly how we see it going forward.”
During the 2021-22 school year, the median salary for a superintendent in Texas was $143,969 — a 4.8% increase from the prior year, according to a Texas Association of School Boards and the Texas Association of School Administrators survey that is conducted each fall.
This latest salary increase, which will become effective on Nov. 1, will make Smith the second highest-paid public school administrator in Bell County behind Killeen ISD Superintendent John Craft.
Craft, who leads a district with an enrollment of more than 43,000 students, makes $320,850, according to the Texas Education Agency superintendent salary database that was last updated in October 2021.
Other top educational earners in Bell County include Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott, the 2022 Texas Superintendent of the Year, at No. 3 with a salary of $235,625, Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny at No. 4 with a salary of $174,900, and Academy ISD Superintendent Billy Harlan at No. 5 with a salary of $150,000.
With Smith under contract until July 1, 2027, Area 2 trustee Erin Bass is elated for Belton ISD to maintain a district leader that has character, is consistent and is present.
“How you go to everything is just incredible,” she said last May. “You’re present at games, concerts, community meetings and Sunday school classes. You’ve only been a part of this community for a couple of years but I just applaud you for being present.”