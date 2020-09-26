West Temple is a major growth area. New retail, office developments and residential areas have popped up in recent years and continue to do so.
A new plan from the Temple Reinvestment Zone may push that growth even further — and in an even more ambitious direction.
The Reinvestment Zone’s corporate campus master plan is aiming to transform 3,152 acres of mostly undeveloped land into a bustling mixed-use development featuring houses, a destination shopping area and places to work.
“This is out by McLane Group Corporate Headquarters, Fikes (in the area) that we’re calling our corporate campus,” Tyler Johnson, Reinvestment Zone board chairman, said. “There is a lot of farmland in that area. We have a lot of major employers there. It’s within the Temple Independent School District boundaries. Crossroads Park and the airport (are there). There’s a lot of city infrastructure out there.”
KPA Engineers and Covey Landscape Architects put together the plan.
“We are dreaming a lot on land out of here,” said David Patrick, a partner at KPA Engineers. “This is a master plan, but it is really a visioning document. The ideas from this will be a catalyst to kick us off to where we’re trying to get to.”
But before any work is done to make the document become a reality — which Travis Crow of Covey said will take years — the city of Temple must sign off on it.
The City Council is expected to consider the master plan during its regular meeting Thursday. It is likely to get the Council’s OK because it is on the consent agenda, a list of items considered routine.
“We are looking for Council confirmation and the ability for us to start (making this) more than just pictures and start putting it into action and let the zone be part of the catalyst to get this off the ground,” Johnson said.
‘A golden opportunity’
The master plan envisions the thousands of acres between the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport and HK Dodgen Loop and north of Airport Road to be similar to the Mueller mixed-use development in Austin.
Mueller, which is still being built, is expected to house 14,300 people in 6,200 homes, have 14,500 employees, 4 million square feet of office and retail space and 140 acres of open space, according to the development.
“This is a golden opportunity,” Patrick said of the Temple plan.
The master plan calls for 1,158 acres dedicated for residential areas; 435 acres for office space; 181 acres for retail areas; 774 acres for parkland and open space; and 224 acres for schools and health care facilities.
“There are a lot of positive things about this site,” Crow said, pointing to Crossroads Park, Pepper Creek Trail, existing subdivisions, nearby Belton ISD campuses and Kennedy-Powell Elementary School as examples. “It has beautiful rolling hills. It’s a very (agriculture)-like setting. We do have some major corporate headquarters with Fikes, McLane Group and McLane Distribution as well as Baylor Scott & White Distribution.”
Around 40 percent of the land in the proposed mixed-use development is owned by a handful of entities: the city of Temple, the Temple Economic Development Corp., McLane Corp. and McLane Group.
“We have discussed this project with those entities and they are completely on board with this plan and where it’s headed,” Patrick said. “That’s a really, really good start to a catalyst for a group of property owners that are together and ready to move forward with this plan. That is one of the main things that is going to make this really, really successful.”
Building community
The master plan has one goal, Crow said.
“It’s to create a sense of community,” he said. “That’s done through these ideas of different land use types — live, work and play elements.”
Obviously, the live area would be places where people call home. Crow said these areas would feature a variety of housing types across a range of prices stretching from homes aimed at people with low income to those seeking amenity-filled houses.
Inside the residential area, planners have saved a spot where a future Temple ISD school could go one day.
“With all the rooftops coming in, we think there is a great need for an additional school site and a great spot for TISD,” Crow said.
With workers’ homes so close to their place of employment, Crow said people could use trails and paths to walk and bike to work.
“With work, you already have successful headquarters out here,” he said. “Just continue to support those corporate headquarters and allow for the expansion of those with the support of infrastructure, new roads, technology … and things like that.”
Finally, as for the play aspect, Crow explained it would include shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues.
“We see this both on a neighborhood-type scale and a larger retail-type scale,” Crow said. “All three of these things together create this community.”
Connecting new, old
Council member Susan Long described the master plan as phenomenal. But she expressed worry.
“Let’s say this is all built out and people are working and people are living there,” Long said. “How do we keep many of the new people to the area connected to what is Temple today? How do we make that connection not just by roads, not just by bike trails, but psychologically?”
Johnson said they would leverage amenities, such as Crossroads Park, to foster a greater sense of community between the mixed-use development and the existing parts of Temple. He said he has seen residents mingling and enjoying each other at Crossroads Park.
“What we’ve done so far works,” he said, adding that if this new development becomes a reality it will not become an island isolated from the rest of the city.