BELTON — Averaging about 115 dogs per day, trainers put their dogs through standard and jumpers agility trials Friday through Sunday at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Mary Carter, president of Capitol Dog Training Club of Austin, said the American Kennel Club event was open to all breeds. Every year the Austin club has two overall agility trials in Belton and two at De Paw Dog Training in Leander, she said.
Carter entered Pop, a four-year-old miniature American shepherd, in this weekend’s trial,
“He’s done OK,” she said. “He’s running in the excellent level classes.”
She has training equipment at home, she said, and also trains Pop at the club field.
“It’s best to practice at home,” she said.
Mark Slevin of Austin brought two male golden retrievers: Enzo, 2, and Rolex, almost 10. They had some good qualifying rounds, he said.
There are six different classes of jumpers and standard courses, he said, and his dogs entered four of them.
Rolex is an AKC agility grand champion, he said.
“Enzo is still kind of beginning his career,” he said. “He’s working his way up through the different levels.”
It takes teamwork to navigate through the course, he said.
“Every day that we come out here it’s a different test of your teamwork skills,” he said.
The dogs key on his body cues, he said.
“It’s probably 90% body cues and 10% verbal cues,” he said. “Sometimes a verbal cue can override your body cue.”
Beyond normal veterinarian care, he said, dog owners may use acupuncture and massage therapy to improve performance. The massage therapy helps with flexibility and in expanding a dog’s range of motion, he said.
He recommends anyone considering agility trials for their dog to go ahead.
“If you don’t like this, you will still build your bond with your dog,” he said. “We need more young people in this sport.”
Helen Dorrance of Leander was showing three golden retrievers. Two of them belong to a friend.
Luna, 2, a female, did well in jumpers, she said. Dorrance co-owns Luna with her grandson, she said, so she only gets her two or three months at a time. Whenever she gets the dog back, she said, she has to add more to her skill repertoire.
Dorrance said she sees the average agility competitor as a 55-year-old woman.
“Basically, it’s really a good sport for people middle-aged and older, because it keeps you active and it also keeps your brain active,” she said.
That’s because the trainer has to memorize all the courses, which are randomly set up by the trial producers. The trainer gets eight minutes to walk the course before running it with their dog.
“It’s difficult,” she said. “You have to constantly think and it’s easy to forget the next jump — and you’re trying to do it at speed. People are running these courses in 40 seconds or less.”
“The goal is to qualify in every single course you run, and I can’t say I did that,” she said.