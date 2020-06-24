A Temple woman who was bound with duct tape and stabbed June 18 reportedly told police officers at the scene the identity of the man who attacked her.
Rose Davis, 68, was found by officers on the ground at The Bridge Apartments at 404 S. Fryers Creek Circle. She named Killeen resident Christopher Henry, 37, as her attacker, according to an arrest affidavit. Henry is the ex-husband of her son’s girlfriend, the affidavit said.
Henry was arrested and charged with capital murder by terroristic threat/other felony.
A second person, a woman, was apprehended by police, but no charges have been filed as the investigation continues.
The affidavit said Davis was able to let officers know that the man who stabbed her was the ex-husband of her son’s girlfriend. She was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where she later died from her injuries.
Revonda Davis, Henry’s ex-wife, told officers that the suspect threatened Davis and her family.
Henry, who bonded out of jail in Travis County after a felony charge there, was wearing an ankle monitor that indicated he was near Davis’ apartment when she was stabbed.
Officers found Davis with severe lacerations to her throat and stomach. Her bands were bound with duct tape behind her back, and more duct tape was wrapped around her throat, the investigation showed.
Davis, who was forced from her apartment, yelled for help and asked witnesses to call the police. One witness said he saw Henry stab Davis, the affidavit said.
Henry was located in Killeen with a woman in her car when he was arrested. The woman told police she drove Henry to Davis’ apartment but did not know he planned to attack her, the affidavit said.
After the stabbing, Henry started crying and told the woman he “messed up” and stabbed Davis. He told the woman to dispose of items he left in her car, according to the affidavit
A search was conducted of the woman’s vehicle and police found a set of keys they determined belonged to Rose Davis. Henry was later interviewed and after being informed of his rights and waiving them, admitted he was at Davis’s apartment but denied that anything happened. He later admitted he had killed her, the affidavit said.
Henry’s bond was set at $1 million by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
His previous criminal record included charges out of Travis County, Austin Police Department, Lee County and Round Rock Police Department. Henry’s sentences were all short-term, according to Texas Department of Public Safety criminal records.