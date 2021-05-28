A busy ribbon of traffic will flow through Temple and Bell County this holiday weekend.
An estimated 2.8 million Texans will travel by automobile on the Memorial Day holiday weekend — a more than 50 percent increase over last year when the coronavirus pandemic limited travel, according to Texas AAA.
Busy Interstate 35 — which runs through Temple, Belton, Salado and Troy — will see increased law enforcement this weekend as state officials target motorists and passengers not wearing their seatbelts.
The Texas Department of Transportation, which launched the Click It or Ticket campaign this month, said the deaths of Texans not wearing seatbelts spiked 16 percent statewide in 2020.
Traffic enforcement is planned in Temple, spokesman Cody Weems said.
Temple Police “will have regular traffic enforcement in place,” he said. “Officers remind residents to not drink and drive, and to plan ahead for extra holiday traffic.”
For those who leave home, police recommended that residents secure their home and vehicles.
“Check garages and all exterior doors before leaving and consider leaving exterior lighting on,” Weems said. “Never leave valuables or firearms unattended in your vehicle. Park in well-lit areas and always take your keys with you.”
Fireworks sales
Fireworks are on sale this weekend in Bell County after approval from the Bell County Commissioners Court earlier this month. Sales began Wednesday and continue to Monday.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said Texas normally allows the sale of fireworks around New Year’s Eve and the Fourth of July but the county can allow the sale at other times of the year.
“Under state law, there are a couple of times a year when fireworks are expressly authorized by state law unless we do something contrary locally,” Blackburn said earlier this month. “Then there are other times of the year, like Memorial Day weekend, where the Commissioners Court can authorize the sale of fireworks during a certain period of time.”
While fireworks are allowed in the county, many Bell cities have ordinances banning their use.
“Residents are reminded that it is illegal to use or possess fireworks within the Temple City limits.” Weems said, adding that Temple police will be targeting violators.
Water safety
Temple officers will have regular enforcement at Temple Lake Park while enforcement on Lake Belton is handled by Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, which also patrols Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
Lake Belton remained nearly 2 feet about its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data showed. About 1,622 cubic feet of water per second was being released into the Leon River.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake near Belton was about a foot above its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level with 201 cubic feet of water per second released into the Lampasas River.
Temple Fire & Rescue reminds residents and visitors to stay safe this weekend by following the law and taking some simple safety steps as more boaters on lakes increases the likelihood for search and rescue situations, mechanical failures and accidents.
“We know people are excited and ready to get out on the water, enjoy time with their family and celebrate this holiday weekend,” Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said in a news release. “We want people to do so safely. Education and awareness of safe boating is the best way to stay safe.”
Texas boating accidents reached a 30-year high in 2020 while fatalities on the water increased 45 percent within a year, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
In total, there were 55 boating fatalities and multiple boat accidents and injuries last year on Texas waters, according to TPWD. More than 70 percent of those came from open motorboats and personal watercrafts, the agency said.
“Texas Game Wardens will be out in full force Memorial Day weekend to ensure the public enjoys their time on the water responsibly, however, we need boaters to ensure they are taking safety seriously, too,” Assistant Commander for Marine Enforcement at TPWD Cody Jones said in a news release. “Most of the deaths and serious injuries that occurred in Texas waters last year were preventable by following a few simple, important steps — including using the safety ignition cut-off switch (ECOS) and wearing life jackets.”
Boat maintenance
TPWD also reminds boaters to “clean, drain and dry” boats and other watercraft as zebra mussels and giant salvinia continue to spread across Texas.
“Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to boating season in Texas, and while we want everyone to have a great time, we also want them to avoid giving free rides to invasive species and helping them travel to new lakes,” Brian Van Zee, TPWD Inland Fisheries Regional Director, said in a news release.
Zebra mussels, a non-native shellfish that attaches to hard surfaces, are found in 31 lakes, including Bell County’s two lakes. The mussels damage boats and infrastructure for water supply and control, alter lake ecosystems, and cause harm to native species, TPWD said.
“Zebra mussels can be carried by anchors or attached to clinging plants and microscopic zebra mussel larvae can be transported in residual water in the boat,” said Monica McGarrity, TPWD senior scientist for aquatic invasive species management. “Taking just a few minutes to clean, drain, and dry boats can make a huge difference in our efforts to prevent the spread of this highly damaging species and harm to Texas lakes.”
BOAT SAFETY
Temple Fire & Rescue recommends boaters and those active in water recreation activities follow tips to ensure their safety while on the water:
• Wear a proper fitting life jacket. It’s the law.
• Don’t drink while you boat.
• Complete a boater safety course.
• Check the weather forecast.
• Watch children in and near the water.
• Be aware of your surroundings.
• Make sure your boat is prepared and has appropriate waterproof communications devices.
• Adhere to your boat’s capacity.
For information, visit TPWD’s boating laws website at https://bit.ly/3yEXV1Y.
SOURCE: City of Temple