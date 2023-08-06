The recent release of the biopic “Oppenheimer” has brought a renewed interest in the events of July and August 1945, which finally ended World War II in the Pacific.
Based on the 2005 biography, “American Prometheus,” the movie portrays the anguished brilliance of the scientists and soldiers who helped create the atomic bomb in the New Mexico desert.
What is little known is a Milam County man played a key role in ushering in the atomic age, and he lived a quiet life never basking in his wartime heroism.
The son of Czech immigrant parents, Joseph Anton Stiborik (1917-1984) of Rockdale was the radar operator on the Enola Gay, the plane that dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan, 78 years ago this week.
Stiborik was the only Texan on the flight. He lived, worked and died in Milam County, and is buried in a simple grave next to his wife, the former Helen Coceck, in Rockdale’s I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
A quiet man of few words, Stiborik shunned publicity, rarely talking to news reporters, never seeking the limelight. Happenchance chiseled him into history books.
“He didn’t talk about it. That was partly because so much of the information was classified for so many years,” said his younger daughter, Melanie Graves of Houston. “He was a quiet man by nature — introverted, sweet, reserved. He gave brief answers and never elaborated. It wasn’t until he passed away that I wished I had talked to him more about it.”
His parents moved to Taylor, where Stiborik’s father was editor of a Czech-language newspaper in Granger.
“He wanted to be a pilot, but he was colorblind,” said his daughter, Stephanie Stiborik Reeves of Cheyenne, Wyo., in a 2010 interview with the Temple Daily Telegram.
He enlisted in glider pilot training at Bryan, but the school closed. His flying days seemed over before they began. Rebuffed in flying school, he volunteered for the Army Air Corps in October 1942, where he was sent to radar school, Reeves said. He would eventually become a sergeant.
While training in Florida, Stiborik met Col. Paul Tibbets, a gifted but brash pilot who had completed 43 combat missions in England and North Africa. By September 1944, Tibbets met with officials of the Navy, Air Corps and the Manhattan Project, where a new secret weapon was being hatched in New Mexico.
Tibbets admitted later that he didn’t know what an atomic bomb was. “But I knew how to put an organization together,” he said.
The result was the 509th Composite Group, remarkable for its youth. Among the “oldest” crewmembers, Stiborik was 30. Tibbets was his 29-year-old commander.
Tibbets handpicked 1,800 of the best pilots, bombardiers, flight engineers, navigators and radar operators — including Stiborik — for the 509th, enough for 15 B-29 crews.
After several meetings with Manhattan Project scientists, including Robert Oppenheimer, Tibbets grasped the difficulty of his assignment. Oppenheimer told Tibbets that to survive the explosion, he would have to turn the massive 74,500-pound B-29 tangent to the expanding shockwave — 159 degrees in less than 42 seconds. In practice runs, Tibbets and his crew “practiced turning, steeper, steeper, steeper,” rehearsing quick turns to stave off the concussion.
By May 1945, the European war was over, but Japan refused to negotiate with the Allies. Tibbets’ crew, relocated to Tinian Air Base in the Marianas Islands, received orders early on Aug. 5. By 4 p.m. that day, the 12-man crew of the Enola Gay was ready.
To ready himself for the flight, Stiborik attended 10 p.m. Catholic Mass.
The 9½-foot bomb weighing 8,800 pounds was called “Little Boy” by Manhattan Project scientists, but the Enola Gay crew called it “The Thing.” An implosion nuclear device had been successfully detonated in July 1945, but the Enola Gay’s type of deadly cargo never had been tested.
“We never did realize, of course, just what we had,” Stiborik said in a rare 1956 newspaper interview. “They tried to tell us about what to expect, showed us pictures taken at the first bomb test at Alamogordo, (N.M.), but the pictures were in black-and-white, and nobody in the crew was actually prepared for what we saw.”
Despite the tight secrecy, still and film cameras recorded the crew’s take-off from Tinian in the early morning of Aug. 6. “The place looked like Hollywood,” Stiborik recalled. “The big military brass was on hand, everybody was taking pictures and such. The crew had been working all week, memorizing everything about targets and times, not permitted to carry any maps or documents with them.”
As radar operator, Stiborik’s job was to help navigate the bomber to the target.
Halfway into the flight, Tibbets told his crew that they were going to “split the atom.” He also gave each man cyanide pills in case the mission failed, and they were captured. If they failed to take the pills, Tibbets had orders to shoot them. Only then did the crew realize the importance of their journey.
Closer to Japan, Stiborik’s radar screen locked on a Japanese plane hovering nearby. Finally, the Enola Gay reached Hiroshima.
“When we cut it loose, the pilot threw the plane into a steep bank to get us out of there. We were about nine miles away when she went off. We felt two strong concussions. I thought at first it was flak, but it was the explosion shock waves,” Stiborik said in 1956.
Stiborik’s radar screen went black. He recalled the only words he heard were from co-pilot Capt. Robert Lewis: “My God, what have we done.”
Then, stunned silence.
“It was just too much to express in words, I guess,” Stiborik said. “We were all in a kind of state of shock. I think the foremost thing in all our minds was that this thing was going to bring an end to the war, and we tried to look at it that way.”
The Enola Gay’s roundtrip took about 12 hours. Two hours after it landed at Tinian, the crew heard about the devastation wrought on Hiroshima.
“I was dumbfounded,” Stiborik said. “Remember, nobody had ever seen what an A-bomb could do before. Here was a whole damn town nearly as big as Dallas, one minute all in good shape and the next minute disappeared and covered with fires and smoke.”
Meanwhile back in Taylor, his parents were surprised by hoards of reporters at their doorstep.
Stiborik’s wife, Helen, was living in Oregon. Police woke her at 2 a.m. and told her to call the Associated Press. Shaking with fear that her husband was killed, she borrowed a dime to make the call on a pay phone.
Returning to Taylor after his November 1945 discharge, Stiborik and his wife settled down to post-war domesticity, where they reared two daughters. Melanie Graves, his younger daughter, grew up knowing his story, but not his celebrity. “Our sense of it was that when he came back, he did not get a hero’s welcome. Some people weren’t as accepting of (his role). Once the war was over, for the most part, those guys were just sent home,” Melanie said.
The Stiborik family later moved to Rockdale, where he worked for a division of Alcoa.
Throughout his life, he remained a solid family man who attended church and served his community.
Stiborik never had second thoughts, never had sleepless nights about his participation, his daughters said.
“It was part of a dirty job that somebody had to do. If it hadn’t been us, somebody else would have had to,” he said in 1956.
Older daughter Stephanie Reeves said, “He wasn’t a publicity hound. He felt it was a job he had to do, and that was it. He didn’t dwell on it. He was willing to die to stop the war. They knew they might die, but they did it. He was like all the others who served in Europe and the Pacific or who fought on D-Day. You have to admire the bravery of every single person who fought in that war.”