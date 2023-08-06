Enola Gay crew

Gathering for a commemorative photo is the crew of the Enola Gay, the plane that dropped the first atomic bomb 78 years ago today. The only Texan, Joseph Anton Stiborik of Rockdale, is kneeling, second from the left.

 Atomic Archives

The recent release of the biopic “Oppenheimer” has brought a renewed interest in the events of July and August 1945, which finally ended World War II in the Pacific.

