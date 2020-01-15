BELTON — The Bell County Courthouse is right out of central casting.
It is a historic building that has some gravitas. Those qualities are what made it the right spot to film a scene for the independent horror movie “Evil for Dinner.”
Filmmakers, actors and extras took over the southern side of the Bell County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon. Around three dozen people were on the set.
“We wanted a scene of a big speech in front of a city hall, and this is where we’re shooting,” producer J.J. Gautheir said.
Travis Youngquist is the writer and director of “Evil for Dinner” — his first feature film.
“It’s about a family of cannibals who eat evil people,” Youngquist said as crew members hauled lights and large cameras around the courthouse square. “Howdy, the guy giving the speech, he’s basically been alive for hundreds of years, eating and eating evil people. His two daughters, April and December, are really crazy and wacky. It’s a horror exploitation film.”
Youngquist and Gautheir said one of their camera operators, Belton resident Ty Adams, suggested the courthouse as the backdrop for a scene.
Adams, Youngquist said, reached out to Bell County Judge David Blackburn for permission to use the courthouse for several hours. County Commissioner Russell Schneider confirmed that.
The two actors featured in the scene were Lloyd Kaufman — the co-founder of Troma Entertainment, an independent film studio that focused on horror movies such as cult favorite The Toxic Avenger — and Kerry O’Quinn — one of the founders of horror movie magazine Fangoria.
“I thought it would be a cool idea to have Fangoria and Troma be a part of this project,” Youngquist said.
O’Quinn plays Howdy, the big baddie of the movie. Kaufman plays the mayor of Austin.
“My daughters kill guys, we cook them and we eat them for dinner. That’s what ‘Evil for Dinner’ is all about,” he said.
Kaufman — who helped launch the careers of several notable filmmakers, including “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn, and actors, such as Samuel L. Jackson and Marisa Tomei — said he wanted to be in the movie because fans of his were making it. He added that he wants to help independent filmmakers, such as Youngquist, because they bring innovation to Hollywood.
Troma was a major influence on “Evil for Dinner,” Youngquist said. Troma is known for B-movies that have shocking content.
“The content like is a Troma movie, but shot like an Argento film,” Youngquist said, referring to the Italian horror director Dario Argento, who is known for using bright, vivid colors in his movies, such as “Suspira.” “The colors are going to be crazy and over the top. The actual content is going to be blood, blood, gore, women — it’s going to be fun.”