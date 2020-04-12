After spending a majority of his life perusing and spreading knowledge, the story of Jeff Hamilton — the slave and later aide to Texas founding father Sam Houston — is continuing to inspire others.
Hamilton’s great-granddaughter, Temple resident Genevieve Gregg, and her eldest son continue to spread the story of their ancestor who was freed from slavery and strived for knowledge.
Hamilton was born a slave on a plantation in Kentucky on April 16, 1840, according to the Texas State Historical Association. He was later moved to Texas’ Fort Bend County. In 1853, he was taken from his mother and sold at an auction in Huntsville to Sam Houston, a U.S. senator at the time.
Houston raised Hamilton alongside his own children — even teaching him to read, which was illegal to do at the time.
“He said that is when he truly started to live, when Sam Houston brought him home with him,” Gregg said. “He taught him how to use a spoon (because) he had never used a spoon or fork before. (Houston) let him see what life really was all about.”
Serving as Houston’s bodyguard and personal driver, Hamilton accompanied the Texas founder on his two campaigns for governor. Gregg said Hamilton was able to see history being made during this time, including Houston refusing to take the oath of the Confederacy.
During this time, Gregg said, Houston would test his speeches out on Hamilton, which also helped Hamilton learn how to speak properly.
“He took messages back and forth to some of the most powerful Texas leaders at the time,” Gregg said. “He was right there with Sam Houston, meeting all these people. He had a front row seat to some of the biggest decisions that politicians had to make at that time.”
While Houston freed his slaves in October 1862, Hamilton ended up staying with his former master and serving him until his death in 1863.
Hamilton followed Houston’s family when they moved to Independence following the founder’s passing, working as a janitor at Baylor Female College. He later moved to Belton, following the female college, now known as the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Professors at the college would bring their classes to listen to the highly-educated Hamilton speak as crowds would gather around him.
“In Belton, large crowds would gather around him at the (Bell) County Courthouse,” Gregg said. “He used to go and sit out there and people would just gather and sit around him, and he would just talk about his times with Sam Houston. They were just fascinated with just his knowledge, his skills and how well he could do the presentations.”
Hamilton ended up living in Belton for more than 60 years, started a family and raised 11 children, before moving to Temple in his last years to be with his daughter.
After hearing how much her great-grandfather valued learning and his attitude on striving to know more from her great aunt, Gregg said she decided to go further in her own education. Previously she had been content to stop after high school, but then decided to attend college.
Gregg spent five years touring classrooms in Belton and Temple, speaking to students about her great-grandfather.
“(Hamilton’s) youngest daughter told me to be sure to keep his legacy alive,” Gregg said. “The only thing that I could think of was to take it to the community, because he was one of the most sought-after speakers of his time.”
While not every member of her family is as interested as herself in the history of Hamilton, Gregg did say that her eldest son has expressed interest in continuing to keep the memory and history of Hamilton alive.