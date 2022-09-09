Two Central Texas institutions have been awarded grants from the Dollar General Literacy Foundation.
The D. Brown Memorial Library, a public library at 203 N. Second St. in Rosebud, received $4,000 while Gatesville ISD received $3,400, according to a news release from Dollar General.
The awards are part of more than $200,000 provided for Texas nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools. The Texas grants are expected to positively impact the lives of approximately 26,000 individuals in the state, the company said.
“The Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s work to help individuals pursue their dreams and educational goals stands at the forefront of the foundation’s philanthropic passions, and we are proud to extend our ongoing commitment to support youth education through (the) grant announcement,” Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s chief executive officer and Dollar General Literacy Foundation chairman, said in a news release. “We understand the challenges educators and literacy programs may face and are proud to invest in local literacy and education initiatives to further demonstrate our mission of Serving Others.”
Applications for the 2023 Dollar General Literacy Foundation grant cycle supporting youth, family, summer and adult literacy programs will be available at www.dgliteracy.org in January 2023.
The grants aim to support schools, public libraries, and nonprofit organizations within a 15-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center in implementing new literacy initiatives or expanding existing ones.
“During this back-to-school season, we are grateful for all of the educators, school officials, librarians, non-profit partners and volunteers who are working hard to help students excel and creating brighter futures for this generation of learners,” Denine Torr, Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s executive director, said. “We hope these funds will help provide needed resources, enhance educational programming and position teachers and students for success.”