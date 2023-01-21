A year after his death, Temple will finally dedicate a portion of East Avenue C to the late Rev. Roscoe Harrison Jr., a community leader.
Local realtor Bryant Ward has announced plans to commemorate the renaming of the road next month. An event to honor Harrison will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 4 at Eighth Street Baptist Church, 215 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Officials said that the portion of East Avenue C to be renamed Rev Roscoe Harrison Jr. Way was the area between Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and South 14th Street.
This section of road borders Eighth Street Baptist Church, where Harrison was the pastor for almost 20 years.
The Temple City Council decided in July to dedicate the road in honor Harrison, who died in February last year. Harrison had a long history in the community, breaking many barriers and serving in a variety of roles.
Officials delayed the renaming until work on the city’s Avenue C project in that area could be completed.
City Manager Brynn Myers noted that city staff, Temple residents and Harrison’s wife Sandra have all been supportive of the change.
“I think this is something that staff is supportive of, but I have also received multiple communications from citizens in support of this request as well,” Myers said.
Mayor Tim Davis gave his full support to the street’s new name, and said it was an honor to make the dedication.
“I think that it is appropriate that (the street) intersects with MLK Drive, right there by his church,” Davis said. “There could not be a better place or time. This is an easy (decision).”
City officials previously said that 10 properties would see their addresses affected by the street’s name change, with seven additional properties having Avenue C frontage but not that road’s address.
Despite the dual name for the road, officials said that Avenue C addresses will still be valid for mail and emergency service calls.
Harrison’s legacy
Before he died at the age of 77, Harrison was a trailblazer for many who would come after him.
As an award-winning journalist, Harrison broke barriers as the first black reporter at the Temple Daily Telegram in 1966 and the San Antonio Express-News in 1967. At the age of 16, Harrison also worked as a radio announcer at KTEM-AM in 1960.
Harrison also worked as the first black news anchor of KCEN-TV in 1970.
One of Harrison’s most notable achievements was when he was part of the Pulitzer Prize-winning team at Jet magazine, which won for its coverage of the assassination of Dr. King.
Harrison was also eventually part of the Temple mayoral team that helped to establish the William Courtney Veterans Home at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Center.
Later, Harrison served as the deputy press secretary for the late Texas Attorney General and Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice John Hill, and was the spokesman for Scott & White Healthcare until 2012.
When the City Council voted to rename the road, Councilwoman Susan Long expressed her happiness at the honor for her first friend she made when moving to the city.
“He was a wonderful man and naming this road after him is a really wonderful thing to do,” Long said. “It is not enough, but it is a small thing.”