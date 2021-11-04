The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce will unveil new signage for its Patriot Way Brick Walk at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday — an addition aimed at bringing further attention to local veterans.
The ceremony, which will be held outdoors at 412 E. Central Ave. in Belton, is open to the public and will feature Belton High’s JROTC, community leaders, local Veterans of Foreign Wars commanders, and brass music.
Although commemorative bricks have been added to the site regularly since it was established in 2009, Randy Pittenger — the president of the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce — is excited to further honor local veterans.
“We are excited to honor those who have served our country and our community with this Veterans Day ceremony, and we are especially excited to unveil the new sign for the Patriot Way Brick Walk,” he said. “It is an important part of our community, (but) many do not know about it unless they are walking down the sidewalk. Now, those who drive down Central Avenue will see a reminder of it and perhaps stop to learn more and honor our veterans.”
Currently, more than 700 commemorative bricks are in place.
“Following the 2008 bond election, community members worked together to plan the Patriot Way Brick Walk project,” the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce said in a news release. “The first brick for the Patriot Way Brick Walk was dedicated to soldiers, who died during Operation Iraqi Freedom, at a special ceremony on Feb. 12, 2009.”
An 80-foot flag pole at Patriot Plaza and storyboards created by the Leadership Belton’s class of 2011 also were installed in the following years.
“The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce and its Military Relations Committee has coordinated this ceremony with representatives of local VFWs in order for this to be a memorable and significant event,” the Belton Chamber said. “The plan is for a ceremony to be held each Veteran’s Day at this site to recognize the bricks added during the preceding year.”
Residents interested in purchasing a commemorative brick may do so online at bit.ly/3bFEQm2 — a webpage that contains a searchable listing of all the bricks added to the Patriot Way Brick Walk.