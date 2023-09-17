Lake Belton cleanup

Julie Ruiz, left, and Diana Zaremba with Altrusa of Temple pick up trash Saturday at Temple Lake Park on Lake Belton.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

About 100 volunteers joined the Lake Belton Trash Getters on Saturday in picking up trash exposed by the drought-induced lower water level. Led by a core group of about 30 people, they fanned out from their base camp at Cedar Ridge Park.

