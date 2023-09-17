About 100 volunteers joined the Lake Belton Trash Getters on Saturday in picking up trash exposed by the drought-induced lower water level. Led by a core group of about 30 people, they fanned out from their base camp at Cedar Ridge Park.
‘It’s a community problem’: Volunteers pick up trash, items at Lake Belton exposed by drought
Larry Causey
